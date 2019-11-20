James Van Der Beek’s Wife Kimberly Reveals Heartbreaking Personal Details Of Miscarriage On Instagram

James Van Der Beek‘s wife Kimberly revealed heartbreaking personal details of the couple’s miscarriage on her Instagram story, remarking that she “almost lost her life” during the loss of the couple’s child earlier this week. James explained the couple’s heartbreak and that his wife was hospitalized during Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.

People Magazine reported that in a video posted on her Instagram Story on November 18, Kimberly thanked everyone for their thoughts and support and spoke openly about some of her experiences during the 48-hour ordeal.

“Thank you, everyone, for all the love,” Kimberly, 37, said, as reported by People. “I don’t even know how I’m going to begin to respond to it all so I think I’ll just have to do it here.”

“In 48 hours we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life,” Kimberly revealed. “Which is not a story that has been told, but at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.”

Kimberly concluded her remarks on social media by expressing her shock that her husband was eliminated from the reality dance competition. She was also humbled by the actions of James’ celebrity co-star Ally Brooke who looked to exit the competition in order to give her spot to James. She called Ally “a little angel” for her selfless act.

Ally Brooke posted the sweet note seen above written to the performer from James on Instagram after Monday evening’s episode of DWTS, where he thanked Ally for her touching gesture and said he was so proud of her for her work on the series thus far.

James and Kimberly are parents to Gwendolyn, 16 months, Emilia, 3½, Annabel Leah, 5½, and Olivia, 9, plus big brother Joshua, 7½.

This is the fourth miscarriage the couple has experienced since tying the knot on August 1, 2010.

In October, James spoke about the couple’s journey to parenthood on Instagram. The couple revealed the news on Dancing with the Stars in a videotaped package where viewers saw Kimberly and James going for their first sonogram with their family.

When speaking at the time about the joy his family experienced when learning about Kimberly’s latest pregnancy, he also detailed some of their more heartbreaking experiences as parents, including the couple’s previous three miscarriages.

James explained couples should have “no shame” if they have lost a child and urged those who have endured this type of loss to gibe themselves space to grieve and not feel like they cannot talk about what happened to them.