Woman Desperately Chugging Coffee In The Audience At The Impeachment Hearing Catches The Eyes Of Viewers

A woman in the audience at the impeachment hearing didn't seem to mind that she was on camera while she comically chugged her cup of coffee.

The tension of Tuesday’s impeachment hearing proceedings was slightly alleviated by a comical moment brought about by someone in the audience. As those gathered listened to the controversial July 25 phone call that President Donald Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, it’s impossible not to notice a young woman from the audience. The unnamed woman — who has dark hair and wears glasses — could be seen desperately chugging her cup of coffee, according to Time magazine.

Halfway through chugging the coffee, the woman appears to pause as she realizes that she is on camera and her every action is appearing on national television. Nevertheless, she simply goes back to chugging the coffee, tipping her head back to enjoy every last drop. It didn’t take long for people to start discussing the odd moment on social media, the short clip quickly going viral.

“Watching this mysterious woman chug her coffee, notice she’s on camera, and then finish chugging it is a lot more interesting than the actual testimony,” tweeted one person.

Others joked that considering the stressful nature of the inquiry and tense environment, it might not have been coffee in the young women’s cup but perhaps something a little bit stronger.

“Coffee? It’s probably whiskey,” another person joked.

Others simply found the funny moment relatable.

The current impeachment hearings were brought about by the July 25 phone call between President Trump and President Zelensky. During this conversation, President Trump appeared to be asking President Zelensky for a favor. The favor involved into looking into current Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his son. President Trump is now facing questions about the nature of his relationship with the Ukranian president. The transcript of this phone call has since been publicly released.

President Trump has fiercely denied that he stepped out of bounds in any way during his conversation with President President Zelensky.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was called forward to testify. He revealed that he and fellow members of the Trump administration were forced by President Trump to work with Rudy Giuliani to resolve issues regarding the United States relationship with Ukraine. They were not comfortable doing so, but went along with it to appease President Trump, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker and I worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the president of the United States. We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt,” Sondand said.