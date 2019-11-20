Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Republican Impeachment Strategy

Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel used Tuesday’s episode of his series to address the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump and the Republican party’s strategy of dealing with it, Newsweek reports.

“There’s an old saying among trial lawyers that if the facts are on your side, pound the facts; if the law’s on your side; pound the law; and if neither’s on your side, pound the table. Republicans today pounded that table like Stormy Daniels pounded Donnie T. with that ‘Forbes’ magazine.”

Kimmel noted the way that Rep. Jim Jordan questioned Purple Heart recipient Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s expert on Ukraine, and appeared to question his integrity and loyalty to the United States. The 52-year-old comedian called Jordan’s treatment of Vindman “embarrassing even for them” and suggested that Trump doesn’t have a heart.

Kimmel said that the GOP’s strategy is to “smear” witnesses, “confuse” and “bore” the general public, and “question the loyalty and patriotism” of “lifelong civil servants” and members of the military.

“They’re intentionally damaging these Americans to protect the lowlife they know is a lowlife, but they also know that defending him makes them popular among certain groups.”

The comedian warned viewers to remember that in the real world, criminals don’t always break down and confess to their crimes on the stand. Kimmel noted that the inquiry is instead slowly providing bits of information and that he believes those pieces of information prove Trump is worthy of being impeached.

According to Kimmel, Trump is guilty of using foreign aid to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden. He said the counter-narrative that Trump was fighting corruption in Ukraine is not only untrue but the opposite of the truth — Kimmel said Trump “wanted” corruption and attempted to purchase it.

Kimmel is no fan of Trump. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he mashed up Trump’s speech and an impromptu press conference revealing that the United States forces killed Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State, with former President Barack Obama’s statement on the killing of Osama bin Laden.

During the same episode, Kimmel also addressed Trump’s reaction to getting booed at Game 5 of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series, ridiculing Trump as an “Orange Skin” and referencing the Washington Redskins, who have been booed by their fans many times in the past. He also highlighted the baseball fans that chanted “Lock him up!” to mock the “Lock her up!” chant that Trump supporters often chant at his rallies.