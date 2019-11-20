Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Back In Touch After Her Split From Tyler Cameron

Hadid dated the singer for years before her romance with the former 'Bachelorette' contestant.

Gigi Hadid is reportedly reconnecting with Zayn Malik after her split from Tyler Cameron.

According to a November 19 report from E! News, Hadid has always had a soft spot in her heart for the former One Direction singer and has a lot of history with him. After her romance with the one-time Bachelorette contestant came to an end weeks ago, it wasn’t really surprising that she found herself back in touch with her ex.

Hadid and Malik began dating in November 2015 and continued to date on and off until last year. However, even after their March 2018 split, the two spent plenty of time together and were often caught hanging out by photographers. Most recently, the model was spotted with her ex-boyfriend in January of this year.

Although Hadid and Malik seemed to cut ties completely after their sighting in January, an insider confirmed to E! News that Hadid continues to be supportive of Malik as they talk from time to time.

“They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently,” the source explained. “She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it’s been casual.”

As fans of Hadid well know, she and Cameron officially broke up with one another in October after just two months of dating. At the time, an insider claimed the couple’s relationship had been moving too quickly for the both of them. The source also said that despite calling it quits on their romance, Hadid and Cameron have remained friendly with one another.

Following their October split, Hadid and Cameron further confirmed the end of their relationship on November 8 by unfollowing one another on Instagram.

Since the breakup, Hadid has reportedly been “liking” Malik’s posts on both Instagram and Twitter.

“They are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now,” the source added, speaking of Hadid and Malik.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cameron seemingly addressed the end of his relationship with Hadid during an interview with People magazine in early October. At the time, he declined to talk about his love life before stating that he was planning to focus on himself.

“I mean, I’m at a point right now where I don’t really talk about what I’m doing relationship-wise. What’s out there is out there. I’m just focusing on myself right now.”

Cameron was first linked to Hadid in late July after filming Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.