Tammy Hembrow Goes Topless On A Jet Ski With Lily Brown In Latest Instagram Post

Tammy Hembrow went a little wild on her Instagram feed on Wednesday morning when she shared a photo of herself and fellow Australian babe Lily Brown going topless on a jet ski. The two beauties left very little to the imagination in just the tiniest thong bikini bottoms.

The photo showed Tammy hugging Lily closely from behind as they straddled a black and white jet ski floating in the water. In the distance, a dark landscape could be seen. Tammy rocked only a neon green thong that hugged her pert backside tightly and emphasized her dark tan. She strategically had her arm placed over Lily’s shoulder in a way that covered her chest to keep the photo Instagram-friendly, but Tammy’s sideboob was still on full display. In addition, the model’s intricate rib tattoo of a rose was visible, as well as one on her lower hip. Her thighs looked as toned as ever as she leaned forward.

Tammy’s long, blond hair was swept behind her head in wet waves. She appeared to be sporting a natural makeup look, including contoured cheeks and darkened eyebrows. The bombshell leaned her head in close to Lily’s, opened her mouth slightly, and gave a sultry gaze at the camera.

Meanwhile, Lily sat in front of Tammy with her legs spread across the jet ski. She rocked a tiny blue, string thong with thin straps that tied high up on her hips. Lily arched her back slightly and intertwined her arms with Tammy’s covering her bare chest. The position showed off Lily’s stunning curves and flat tummy. Her brown hair was also slicked back as a few strands fell over her face. She gazed into the camera with a straight face.

In the caption, Tammy revealed that the bikini bottoms were from Saski’s SWIM collection.

The post garnered over 291,000 likes and just over 1,300 comments. Many fans and friends left a ton of praise for Tammy and Lilly’s flawless physiques.

Lily herself was one of the commenters, telling Tammy, “ily bby.”

“OMG WHEN IS YHIS COMING OUT THESE SWIMMERS ARE SO HOT!” one fan said.

“TAMMY! Wtf!!! You look so hot!” another user added.

“I actually love this,” a third follower wrote.

Many other fans simply expressed their admiration for Tammy and Lily with several heart-eye and fire emoji.

Saski SWIM is not the only swim collection that Tammy has promoted this week, much to the delight of her fans. Earlier this week, Tammy rocked a white two-piece from Fashion Nova, as The Inquisitr previously reported.