Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend Dee Devlin Shares Sweet Instagram Post Toasting His Whiskey Company

MMA star Conor McGregor‘s girlfriend Dee Devlin recently shared a sweet birthday post on Instagram with her 1.6 million followers in honor of a special day — not Conor’s actual birthday, but a celebration of his whiskey company.

In the double update, Dee and Conor were at a cozy-looking bar. Conor was all dolled up in a crisp white button-down shirt and suit jacket, and accessorized with a watch and lapel pin. His hair was perfectly coiffed and he held a glass of whiskey in his hand as he stared deep into Dee’s eyes. Though the angle of the shot meant that their full outfits weren’t visible, Dee was also looking glam in a printed short-sleeved dress that incorporated hearts in the pattern. Her brunette locks were pulled up in a ponytail and she held her own glass of whiskey, which she clinked against Conor’s in a cheers.

Dee kept the message simple, wishing her partner of over a decade a happy birthday in the caption, and also making sure to tag both him and the whiskey brand he founded, Proper No. Twelve.

While in the first shot they stared into one another’s eyes, in the second they both turned towards the camera. Dee had a radiant smile on her face and Conor raised his glass to the camera with a slight smile. In the background, a bartender in a crisp white shirt and apron stood behind the bar.

Dee’s followers couldn’t get enough of the birthday post and it racked up over 62,800 likes within just two hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to follow her lead and wish the MMA star a happy birthday.

One of the earliest comments actually came from Conor himself, who simply stated “thank you baby” in response to his girlfriend’s sweet post.

One follower was a bit confused and commented “his birthday was back in July…?”

The fact that Dee made sure to tag his whiskey company in the post led fans to realize that she was actually toasting his company’s birthday in her simple caption, not the star’s.

One fan called Dee the “queen of MMA.”

“You’re so pretty Dee,” another follower wrote.

This isn’t the first snap Dee has shared of the two of them together. This past summer, Dee, Conor, and several of their friends opted to attend a music festival together. As The Inquisitr reported, Dee shared several snaps from their time at the festival, both of just herself, of herself with her girlfriends, and of the happy couple.