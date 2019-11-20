American Bombshell Joy Corrigan Sizzles In Tiny Black Leather Shorts

American bombshell Joy Corrigan absolutely sizzled in her latest Instagram post, in which she wore the tiniest pair of shorts possible. As if that wasn’t enough, the fabric of the shorts — black leather — further added to the sexiness of the shot.

In the picture, Joy leaned against a mirror. The pose is a clever one, as it allowed Joy to give two different angles of her body.

For attire, Joy wore a trendy navy velvet top with a mock-turtleneck. The blond beauty paired the shirt with a pair of tiny black shorts which appeared to be made of leather. That said, it is very possible that animal lover Joy — who has even founded a charity to protect endangered species — insisted that it be faux.

The shorts featured a high-waisted cut, and the top was tucked in to cinch at her midriff, showcasing her stunning hourglass figure. Further accentuating her trim torso was a gold chain belt.

The shorts sported such a short hemline that they just skirted the top of her toned thighs, and the fabric managed her hug the curve of her hip in a way that fans will surely love. The final touch for Joy’s ensemble was a white jacket that was artfully draped over her right shoulder.

The jacket appeared to be made of a thick wool material, and featured a lapel accent, adding to the chicness of the ensemble.

Joy’s sole accessory was a pair of gold statement earrings that dangled down towards her chiseled chin. She kept her eye makeup minimal, instead focused on a pop of color with a dusty pomegranate lip.

Her blonde locks were styled naturally, and tossed into a deep side part over her shoulder.

The picture earned over 3,500 likes and around 175 comments in under 24 hours.

“Can’t get any better than this,” one fan gushed, along with the hallelujah hands emoji.

“Joyyyyyyy… you are perfect,” added a second, with two heart-eye faces and a red heart.

“Living for this,” wrote a third, along with a black heart.

“How perfect is this?” concluded a fourth, also adding a heart-eye face and red heart.

The heavier materials and jacket are likely not the normal clothing choices for the blonde beauty, as she calls warmer climates — specifically Miami — home. Nevertheless, fans clearly agree that she can stun in the different styles.

Another sultry look that Joy recently rocked was a plunging snakeskin dress. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, fans called her an absolute “smoke show” in the sizzling ensemble.