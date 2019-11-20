‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, November 19: Thomas Returns After Apparent Acid Death

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, November 19 features an irate Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) were visibly nervous as Ridge demanded answers about his son. Ridge wanted to know where Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) went after he chased Hope. She was about to answer when Brooke interrupted her daughter.

Brooke asked Ridge about the phone call concerning the hydrofluoric acid at Forrester Creations. Ridge told her that everything had been secured and that the lethal acid was no longer on the premises. The dressmaker then left for the fashion house, per She Knows Soaps.

At the office, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) wanted Thomas to sign off on some jewelry designs. Steffy informed her that nobody knew where Thomas was. Quinn mentioned that Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) did not return the previous evening. Steffy then told her that Thomas had signed the adoption papers giving Hope joint custody of the boy. Quinn was surprised because Thomas and Douglas were getting on well.

Just then Ridge entered. After Quinn left the room, he told Steffy that he was worried about Thomas. He told her about Thomas’ indecent proposal to Hope and how he had left Douglas alone in a room. The dressmaker was concerned about his son’s obvious obsession with Hope. He blamed himself for not being there for Thomas, but Steffy asked her father to stop berating himself. Ridge tried to call Thomas again but got no answer. Steffy opined that perhaps he was too embarrassed and was trying to lie low.

At Brooke’s house, Hope felt guilty about what she had done. She wanted to tell Ridge and Steffy that Thomas was gone. However, Brooke tried to convince her that any trace of Thomas had vanished thanks to the acid. She reminded her daughter that she could lose everything if this came out. Yet, Hope remained firm and insisted that she needed to tell the truth.

Hope felt remorseful as she cried in her room. She looked at a photo of Thomas and the tears flowed as she told Thomas that she didn’t mean to hurt him. Hope was also broken because she would also have to tell Douglas that his father was dead. She felt that because of her actions Douglas would have lost three parents. Hope also thought about Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) who would have to grow up without her mother, and this just after she found her. Suddenly, Thomas appeared in the room. A relieved Hope fell into his arms.