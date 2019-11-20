Kindly Myers Flaunts Figure In The Skimpiest Daisy Dukes While Posing With A Gun

Kindly Myers gave her 1.8 million followers something to get excited about with her latest update in which she flaunted her figure posing with a gun.

The photo showed Kindly from behind as she stood outside near a patch of trees holding a gun that looked to be some kind of semi-automatic rifle, although she did not identify the weapon.

While the gun might have attracted a bit of attention, it was Kindly’s incredible figure that stole the show. She wore a beige, knit crop top with spaghetti straps that flashed a bit of side boob while also showing off her flat abs and shapely arms. Her Daisy Dukes were about as small as the could get. The low-rise shorts were extremely high cut in the back, revealing Kindly’s perky derrière and the tops of her toned thighs.

The blond bombshell’s makeup looked flawless and featured sculpted bows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a nude gloss on her full lips. Her long hair also looked fabulous as it fell in loose curls down her back. With a sultry pout on her face, she looked down at the gun as she pointed it in the air while running her other hand through her hair.

In the post’s caption, Kindly referenced the gun with a playful comment while also crediting the photographer as well as the hair and makeup artists.

Her followers raved over how hot she looked in the snap.

“Should be against the law to be this sexy!” commented one follower.

Loading...

“You’re by far the hottest woman I’ve ever seen in a pair of daisies and a tank top. Pic, movie, etc. Nothin [sic] comes close to how you rock it girl. Damn,” a second admirer wrote.

“This is heart stopping sexy Kindly. I’ve seen some sexy photos of you but this is without a doubt the sexiest,” wrote a third fan.

“Might be hottest picture ever!” a fourth admirer said.

The Playboy Playmate updates her Instagram on almost a daily basis with titillating photos that show plenty of skin. She likes go topless from time to time while modeling revealing bikini bottoms or skimpy underwear. Going totally nude on the photo-sharing platform is also something Kindly has been known to do from time to time. While her racy shots may not be for everyone, she seems to know what her followers like to see.