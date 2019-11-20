Donald Trump Says Melania Thought He Had A Heart Attack Because Of ‘Sick’ Claims In The Media

'My wife said, 'Darling, are you OK? ... They are reporting you may have had a heart attack,'' Trump said.

Melania Trump reportedly thought Donald Trump had suffered a heart attack after he made an unscheduled visit to Walter Reed Army Medical Center earlier this week. At least, that’s what Donald Trump claimed, saying that “sick” media coverage of his visit led the first lady to that conclusion.

As The Independent reports, Trump claimed in a cabinet meeting Tuesday morning that, when he returned from the hospital, he was greeted by a frightened Melania.

“I came back, and my wife said, ‘Darling, are you OK?… They are reporting you may have had a heart attack,'” Trump said.

Trump purportedly said that he then went on to explain to Melania that he hadn’t had a heart attack. Rather, he had only gone for a physical, and he was only there for “a short time.” Further, Trump claims that he told Melania that he visited the family of a soldier, “who was very badly injured.”

Military Times reports that White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is also making the claim that Trump met with the family of a wounded soldier while at the military hospital, but neither the newspaper nor Grisham gave any indication as to who that soldier might be.

Trump reportedly said that when he got back to the White House, all he could hear was people talking about how sick he supposedly was.

“I was called by our people in public relations: ‘Sir, are you OK?’ I said OK for what? ‘The word is you had a heart attack. CNN said you may have had a heart attack. You had massive chest pains. You went to the hospital,'” Trump said.

Trump went on to complain that the media was “corrupt,” “dangerous,” and “sick.”

“We don’t have freedom of the press in this country. We have the opposite,” he said.

Grisham, for her part, claims that Trump’s unscheduled visit to the hospital was routine, even though it hadn’t been on his official schedule like his previous two physicals as president. Grisham claims that Trump simply anticipated a “busy 2020” and wanted to get his yearly physical out of the way while he had some free time.

Further, Grisham said that he was there for some quick lab work and quick exams, and that he is just fine.

Walter Reed spokeswoman Sandy Dean declined to comment, citing patient privacy, and referred media inquiries to the White House.

Melania Trump has not commented on the situation, as of this writing.