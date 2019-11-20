2020 Grammy Awards Nominations Revealed: Lizzo Leads With 8 Nominations

The nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards have been announced it seems a lot of new names have potential to win big on the night next year, per Variety.

“Good As Hell” chart-topper Lizzo leads the pack with eight nominations — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome,” Best R&B Performance for “Exactly How I Feel” with Gucci Mane, and Best New Artist.

Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have six nominations each and are in the same category for a few.

Eilish earned herself Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her No. 1 single “Bad Guy,” Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and Best New Artist.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the “All The Good Girls Go To Hell” hitmaker is the youngest star to gain herself four nominations in the top categories. The 17-year-old is used to breaking records as she became the first singer this millennium to top the U.S. Billboard 200 album charts.

Lil Nas X’s breakthrough hit “Old Town Road” has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Music Video, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, while his follow-up single “Panini” has been honored with a Best Rap/Sung Performance nomination. Like Lizzo and Billie, he is also nominated for Best New Artist and Album of the Year for his debut EP, 7.

These are Lizzo, Eilish, and Lil Nas X’s first-ever Grammy nominations. Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O’Connell are all tied with five each.

The big award of the night, Album of the Year, is always the one everyone wants to win. Lana Del Rey, H.E.R., Ariana Grande, Bon Iver, and Vampire Weekend all join Billie, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X in that category.

Fans took to Twitter to predict who they want to take home the trophy.

“Great nominations, but Norman F**king Rockwell is Album of the year!! #GRAMMYs Give the AOTY to Lana del Rey,” one user wrote.

“Billie should win Album of the Year just for “When the Party’s Over,” another shared.

“Okay then Norman F***ing Rockwell should win Album of the year #GRAMMYs,” a third remarked.

The ceremony will take place next on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Alicia Keys will host again for the second time.