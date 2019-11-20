Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Incredible Bikini Body In Animal-Print Swimsuit: ‘Leopard Dreams’

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski is once again showing off her insane bikini body on Instagram, and fans are absolutely loving her latest beach-babe look. The sizzling supermodel took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to showcase a hot swimsuit look from her Inamorata Woman label and sent pulses racing among her legion of admirers in a tiny leopard-print bikini.

Snapped at the swimming pool, the Sports Illustrated babe put her jaw-dropping figure on full display in the minuscule two-piece — a daring string design that did very little to cover up her famous curves. Fans were more than impressed with the smoking-hot look, which garnered over half a million likes overnight. The tantalizing bikini shot also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, with 1,177 people taking the time to leave a message for the 27-year-old hottie.

“And there you are perfect again,” read one of the many gushing messages that quickly amassed under Emily’s scorching photo, followed by three heart emoji.

“I love you my beautiful bae,” wrote another Instagrammer, adding a revolving-hearts emoji.

The overwhelming show of appreciation on her fans’ part was certainly well-deserved. Emily looked like the ultimate beach-babe in the chic yet very scanty apparel, flaunting her bombshell curves with a coy smile on her gorgeous face.

Unlike many of her usual bikini photoshoots, which typically see Emily striking sultry poses for the camera to thrill her fans — and to spread the word on the newest Inamorata swimsuit drops in the process — the latest snap had a rather casual vibe. The stunning supermodel was sitting on a white towel by the pool, basking in the sunlight with a rather timid expression on her face. Her knees were bent in a posture that highlighted her chiseled pins. One hand rested on her thigh, further calling attention to her spectacular curves, while the other rested comfortably on the fluffy beach towel. Photographed from a high angle, Emily tilted her head to the side to maintain eye contact with the camera. The kittenish gesture drew the eye to her gorgeous features — beautifully highlighted with natural-looking makeup, which included a dark eyeliner and a nude lipstick.

While the photo was not intended to be provocative, it did a fantastic job at showcasing Emily’s killer curves. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur put her generous bust front and center in the revealing bikini, which featured a teeny, string triangle top that barely contained her buxom curves. Emily flashed her deep cleavage in the daring item, while also showing quite a bit of sideboob in the skin-baring attire. A simple gold necklace adorned her decolletage, further luring the gaze to her shapely chest.

Emily’s famously taut waistline was also on display, as were her washboard abs. Likewise, her sculpted tummy and curvy hip were amply showcased, emphasized by the barely-there bikini bottoms. The Vogue model topped off her look with a stylish bucket hat that perfectly matched her swimsuit in color and print. A pair of dark Aviator sunglasses rested on the towel in front of her, and a beige satchel bag was visible to her left.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily originally gave fans a glimpse of the leopard-print bikini in a photo shared on Monday. However, that particular snap was a close-up of her bust and face, showing the swimsuit in black and white. The new pic offered a more detailed view of the chic two-piece, revealing its V-shaped, high-waist bottoms.

Emily penned a whimsical caption for the dreamy shot, tagging the Inamorata brand in her post.

“U the dream,” quipped one adoring fan, adding a fire emoji.

“I love Safari,” remarked another follower, ending their post with a heart-eyes emoji.