‘DWTS’ Star Carrie Ann Inaba Stuns In Plunging Silver Sequin Gown At Age 51

The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge shows off one of her most glamorous looks ever in new photos.

Carrie Ann Inaba stunned this week on Dancing with the Stars. The 51-year-old judge was drop-dead gorgeous in a glamorous gown that showed off her dancer’s figure on the live ABC dancing competition.

Carrie Ann’s gorgeous getup was hard to see as she sat behind the judges’ table, but she posted several photos to Instagram to give fans a close-up of her dazzling DWTS look. The ABC star — who was forced to make one of the most difficult decisions of her career this week when she eliminated a struggling James Van Der Beek in the semifinal round on the celebrity dancing show — took her glam to a new level with a low-cut silver sequin gown by Bariano Australia.

Carrie Ann accessorized with jewels from Dena Kemp and Cirari, and her hair and makeup team worked their usual magic with a textured blowout and picture-perfect makeup. While the former Fly Girl is always jaw-droppingly beautiful, this was one of her most glamorous looks to date on Dancing with the Stars.

Several past Dancing with the Stars contenders — including Terra Jole and Jana Kramer, former DWTS dancer Edyta Sliwinska, and the show’s longtime co-host Erin Andrews — posted comments about Carrie Ann’s on-fire look.

Other fans also weighed in on Carrie Ann’s glam gown as several note she could be Jennifer Lopez’s double.

“Wait! That’s not JLo?” one fan asked.

“YOU ARE A STUNNING HUMAN BEING AND I HAVE TO USE ALL CAPS TO EXPRESS HOW MUCH I MEAN THIS,” another fan wrote to Carrie Ann.

But other commenters criticized Carrie Ann for focusing on fashion following Van Der Beek’s heartbreaking elimination from Dancing with the Stars just two days after his wife suffered a life-threatening miscarriage.

“Last night James … shared his story on losing his baby and almost his wife and u sent him home. And all u care to do is post ‘last night’s look’ superficial and disgusting,” one viewer wrote to Carrie Ann.

“James lost his baby and all you care about is a ‘look,’ so fake. Please find a new job because obviously you can’t do this one,” another added.

Despite the drama, Carrie Ann documented her getting-ready look in a photo diary for People magazine as she has done all season. The brunette stunner’s hairstylist Steven Berg explained that her tousled blowout was the perfect accessory for her sexy sequin dress for the Week 10 semifinals.

“After last week’s sleek, classic twist we went for wild, sexed-up hair,” Berg told People. “It’s exactly what that metallic dress called for.”