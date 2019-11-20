Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Roller Skates In Undies & A Crop Top: ‘Babe’

Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez dropped jaws on Instagram after posting a picture where she roller-skated while wearing a peachy skintight ensemble. The sizzling shot was one of a number of recent uploads as the brunette beauty has been on a social media spree, particularly after her recent Miss BumBum World 2019 victory.

In the picture, Suzy wore a matching set in a peachy hue. The top was a long-sleeved number with a trendy turtleneck accent. It boasted a skintight fabric that was sure to hug her curves in a way that surely made fans go wild. It was also cropped just below her bustline, revealing Suzy’s toned midriff.

Suzy paired the top with a pair of matching underwear. They were extremely high-cut and extended past her bellybutton. The result was that her hourglass figure was expertly accentuated.

The underwear also exposed the curve of Suzy’s famous derriere, and she jutted out her hip to flaunt it even further.

Suzy completed the look with a pair of white knee-high socks with two red stripes at the top and a pair of black roller skates. They added a playful vibe to complement the sexiness of the shot.

To shield her eyes from the Brazilian sun, Suzy wore a pair of trendy rectangular sunglasses with a bright orange lens that added a pop of color. Her long brunette locks were styled into boxer braided pigtails, and she teasingly tugged on each as she skated down the boardwalk.

Her body was angled slightly sideways toward the camera, so that the curves of both her cleavage and perky posterior were on full display for her audience, and she was sure to arch her back ever so slightly to further emphasize her fantastic figure.

The background of the shot was a stunning view of the beach and ocean in beautiful Rio de Janeiro.

Suzy expressed in her comment that she felt it was one of the most “beautiful” photos she had ever taken, and then confidently called herself a “babe girl.” Fans certainly seemed to agree, awarding the shot over 3,400 likes and around 60 comments in under an hour.

“Wonderful,” one fan raved, along with three red heart emoji.

“Time to put my skates on,” teased a second, along with a heart-eye emoji and a glasses face.

“Awesome,” added a third, with a red heart.

“Beautiful,” concluded a fourth, with several applauding hands and a crown emoji.

This is not the only picture that has dropped jaws this week. Just yesterday, the brunette beauty seductively posed in red lingerie, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.