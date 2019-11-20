Bikini Queen Natasha Oakley Sizzles On The Beach In Leopard-Print Two-Piece

Natasha Oakley had her fans drooling on Wednesday with a sizzling new Instagram upload that sent temperatures soaring.

The snap was taken on Bondi Beach in the bikini queen’s native Australia, where she was captured sitting cross-legged in the sand. She looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the dimly-lit shot, which saw her, of course, wearing a sexy two-piece from her own Monday Swimwear line that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

The 29-year-old’s skimpy bikini boasted a bold leopard-print pattern – one of the season’s most popular trends that alone made it hard to ignore. It included an underwire-style top with a daringly low scoop neckline that displayed an ample amount of cleavage, making for a risque showing of skin that Natasha’s 2.1 million followers hardly seemed bothered by. Its thin straps were worn sliding down the babe’s shoulders in a sensual fashion, upping the ante of her look even more.

The blond bombshell also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that showed just as much skin. The piece had a dangerously high-cut style that left Natasha’s hips and toned thighs exposed in their entirety, allowing her to show off even more of her deep, allover tan. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs – though the area hardly needed any help getting attention.

Natasha kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, letting her flawless physique take center stage. She wore her platinum tresses down in beachy waves that messily fell around her face, with some cascading in front of her shoulders. She also wore a simple makeup look that included a pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans heaped praise on the bikini-clad model’s new Instagram upload. As of this writing, the post has earned over 15,000 likes after six hours of going live to the social media platform. Dozens took their admiration for the babe even further and flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“This is your absolute best look ever, you look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another called Natasha a “goddess.”

“Absolute perfection,” commented a third.

Natasha often shows off her impressive figure on social media. Another recent addition to her page included a post-workout selfie that saw the babe wearing a sports bra and tight black leggings. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 22,000 likes since being shared.