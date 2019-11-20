Ramona Singer Mentions Ex-Husband Mario At BravoCon And Luann de Lesseps Responds By Bringing Up His Affair

Ramona Singer is on good terms with her husband today.

Luann de Lesseps took aim at Ramona Singer and her relationship with ex-husband Mario Singer while attending BravoCon over the weekend.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine, the Real Housewives of New York City star dragged her longtime cast mate at the fan convention for spending time with Mario the night before the event. She also proceeded to remind the sold-out audience of his past affair with the much younger Kasey Dexter, who he went on to date for several years.

“We’re a family! We’re a family! It’s all good, it’s all good,” Ramona explained of her outing with Mario last week.

Ramona and Mario were married for over a decade and share one adult daughter, Avery.

Although the reason that led the couple to part ways wasn’t a good one, Ramona and Mario have since gotten to a healthier place in their relationship, and during The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11, their friendship was spotlighted. Their potential romance also made headlines, even though Ramona denied that she and her ex-husband were anything more than friends.

As the BravoCon event continued, Ramona was asked if the show caused her divorce. After admitting that she wasn’t sure if the series was to blame for the end of her marriage, Luann boldly reminded her that it was not the show, but Mario’s relationship with Kasey that led to her split.

“Well, I think it’s called another woman but OK,” she stated.

Following Luann’s shocking reminder, the crowd erupted in gasps and groans.

As Real Housewives of New York City fans well know, Luann and Ramona have been close for years and are the two longest-running cast members of the series. That said, they have butted heads from time to time, and Ramona likely didn’t take too kindly to Luann’s decision to remind her about Kasey as they sat on stage in front of hundreds of fans.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ramona offered an update on her relationship with Mario while chatting with Hollywood Life this past summer, shortly after he was seen alongside her on The Real Housewives of New York City.

“Getting divorced wasn’t easy, but you know what? Mario and I are in a good place which you saw on the show,” she explained. “I love him as a person. I settled into that and it’s important to not harbor any animosity towards one person for the other.”