Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Confirms ‘Pump Rules’ Season 8 Role, Reacts To Fan Suggesting He’s Desperate

Randall Emmett clapped back at a hater.

Randall Emmett confirmed his upcoming role on Vanderpump Rules on social media on Monday, November 18. Immediately thereafter, he was met with backlash from several of his Instagram followers.

After sharing a screenshot of an announcement from Bravo TV, the movie producer, who has been engaged to longtime cast member Lala Kent for over a year, suggested it was Stassi Schroeder who secretly filmed him for Season 8. He also clapped back at one of his followers, who had labeled him “desperate” for joining the reality series.

“Really is that what you think, you know nothing about me, please unfollow me so you still have some class left,” Emmett replied.

Kent and Emmett have been together for a few years, but because she wanted to keep their relationship private in the past, Emmett has never actually been seen on the show. Instead, Kent referred to her fiancé as her “man” for years before finally saying his name on the seventh season of the show.

While fans previously believed that Emmett would never be featured on the show, he is expected to be seen frequently on the series’ upcoming eighth season, which premieres early next year.

In addition to the backlash he received on Instagram after confirming he’d be featured on Season 8, Emmett also received a ton of support from several people who were excited about his new role.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa Vanderpump commented on Emmett’s addition to the show during an interview with E! News over the weekend at the BravoCon fan convention in New York City.

“To see one getting a book deal, to see another having written a book and it goes to New York Times best-seller, to see Lala Kent find the man of her dreams, and she’s sober. I mean, that’s what you always want to see for the people that work for you,” she told the outlet on November 16.

Vanderpump and Kent grew close to one another after Kent joined her staff at SUR Restaurant as a hostess ahead of Vanderpump Rules Season 4 and have remained in touch in the months since Kent left the venue. In fact, after attending the events of BravoCon over the weekend, the ladies flew back to Los Angeles together on Emmett’s private jet.

Vanderpump is also expected to play a role in Kent and Emmett’s upcoming wedding, although it is currently unclear what that role will be.