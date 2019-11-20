Marie Osmond Sends Birthday Wishes To Daughter Brianna: ‘You’re An Angel’

Marie Osmond sent out birthday wishes to her daughter Brianna Schwep. In a sweet Instagram post, Osmond called her “an angel” and listed all the attributes that she believes makes her child special.
Brianna is her mother’s makeup artist for her gig on The Talk, where she hosts alongside Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood, and has done so since Marie’s first appearance in September.
Marie previously spoke of her daughter’s talents in an Instagram post back in September.
“Shout-out to the most fabulous #HairAndMakeUpteam I could ever ask for … I love being with my daughter Brianna Schwep, who blesses me every day by doing my makeup.”
Fans chimed right in to wish Brianna happiness on her special day, praising the young woman for her talents as a makeup artist.
“Happy birthday! Your mom’s makeup and outfits are always beautiful!” stated a fan on Instagram.
“Wishing ur daughter a very happy birthday. Hope her day is very special. She is so beautiful!!!! I remember when she was on ur lap at the QVC studio. Time flies by so quickly!!!” exclaimed a second fan on social media of the stunning young woman pictured in the photo below.
“Happy Birthday Brianna! How are you 22 already? You have accomplished so much. Seems like you were just going to get your license now you are a Mom of a beautiful daughter and you get to be your Mom’s makeup artist daily. CONGRATS &have a great bday!” said a third fan of the family.
Brianna is one of eight children of the singer. Her siblings include Stephen, 36, Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 22, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and Michael, who died in 2010 at the age of 19.
The young woman announced her engagement to David Schwep in November 2018, and one month later, the couple married. Brianna also blessed Marie in May by delivering a daughter, Maude.
So grateful to welcome my newest #granddaughter, Brianna & David’s first child Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep into the world???????????? She is still in the hospital, but is doing very well! ???? Thank you everyone for the prayers, it means so much to us! ❤ #schwepicbaby pic.twitter.com/X1djdqyz0D
— Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) May 28, 2019
Maude endured a health scare shortly after her birth. She remained in the hospital’s NICU for a brief period of time. The hospital where she was received care is a part of the Children’s Miracle Network.
The Children’s Miracle Network was co-founded by Osmond along with country singer and Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider in 1983. What began as a telethon benefitting pediatric patients has since grown into a network of 170 member hospitals, according to its website.
Photos can look perfect, but did you know that everything isn’t perfect? ???? In fact everything is “perfectly imperfect!” We make perfect by our choices. So when I ran across this saying this week, I wanted to share it with you. ???? “Be happy, not because everything is good, but because you can see the good side of everything.” See the verb in front of the word “happy?” That little verb says it all… ”BE.” That’s our action, our thing… to just do it and choose to be happy. If it rains on your wedding day, be happy; if dinner doesn’t turn out, be happy, even if you don’t want to be happy… just choose to do it because you can make happy your default emotion. ???????? Sound too easy? Remember, it doesn’t take skill to see the good side of everything, it just takes practice! ???? We live in a fallen world, where so much of the news is negative and then there’s social media… which seems to be filled with amazing trips, clean and tidy homes and well behaved toddlers—a harsh contrast to our lived in lives. Food presentation is beautiful, and no one goes to Home Depot dirty only to run into your boss from work. So with all that going on around you—if you find it’s a personal struggle to see the good side of things—it’s totally understandable. It takes practice to confront those negative thoughts and “choose” to look for the good side, but staying with it can make it become a positive habit. My Mom always said “Marie if you want to create a habit, or break a habit, you can do it in 30 days. Just be consistent for a month!” Our Heavenly Father does not walk around heaven sad and morose, He is filled with light and when we think of Him we will have that light also. ???? God is love and His light produces joy and happiness which will not leave room for any negative thoughts. Choose HAPPY and don’t let anyone or anything take it away from you!! Let me know how it goes… in a month! ???? Right now, I choose to not stress perfection, have a messy house and share lots of happy memories with my grandkids ????????
Marie is a “Glamma,” as she prefers to be called, to six grandchildren: Stephen Jr., Rocket, Christian, Maxwell, Wolf, and Maude.
