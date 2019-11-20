Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Sculpted Abs In Minuscule Tube Top And Open Gold Jacket

Kate Beckinsale looked absolutely stunning last night when she attended an event in support of her pals Erin and Sara Foster. The British beauty shared a few snaps of her evening out on Instagram, and her 3.5 million followers can’t seem to get enough.

As noted in the caption of Kate’s new Instagram post, Erin and Sara’s event last night was to celebrate the sisters bringing a new workout product to Westfield Century City, a large shopping mall in Los Angeles, California. The item is simply known as the Mirror, an interactive home gym all wrapped up into a sleek, full-length mirror.

Kate certainly dressed to impress for the event, showing the results of her own dedicated fitness regimen in a chic and sexy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The Jolt actress looked incredible in a coordinated two-piece suit that was of a gold leather material. The set included an oversized blazer with dramatic, defined shoulders, which she wore open to reveal the itty-bitty white tube top she sported underneath. The skimpy top revealed a teasing glimpse of cleavage, and it cut off just below her bosom, exposing her chiseled abs and flat midsection – a sight that proved impossible to ignore.

On her lower half, Kate sported a pair of matching pants that were slightly baggy, yet still defined her lean legs in all of the right ways. Its elastic waistband sat askew on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame even more.

The brunette beauty accessorized her look with a gold necklace stack, and carried her belongings for the evening in a trendy, square-shaped purse that boasted a tortoiseshell pattern. She wore her hair up in a sleek ponytail that cascaded behind her back in bouncy waves. The style kept her tresses from covering up her stunning makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were quick to show some love for Kate’s social media upload from last night’s event. As of this writing, the post has earned over 65,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the platform – and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section, where many left compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Kate you are breathtakingly beautiful,” one person wrote.

“The girl of my dreams,” said another.

“Looking perfect as always,” commented a third.

Kate often dazzles her social media followers with both her incredible fashion sense as well as her hilarious personality. She recently shared a video of her dusting her floor with her cat while wearing a sports bra and skintight leggings. The short clip also proved to be popular with her fans, earning more than 1.4 million views and over 300,000 likes since going live to her page.