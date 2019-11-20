‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Alum Kim Richards Confirms She’s Writing Her Memoir

The former child star finally confirms that her long-rumored book will be an autobiography.

Kim Richards has finally confirmed that she is writing her memoir. The 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed she has just completed the first draft of her book, which will be published by HarperCollins.

Richards told Page Six the untitled book will be all about her life, and she admitted that it was difficult rehashing certain parts of her past while writing the tell-all.

“I’ve always been spiritual, but then I really started digging in and looking at really, like, who I was, who I became and who I am today,” Richards said. “Looking back at my life, every bit of it from the beginning, was very, wow. Some of the … painful parts were tough. It’s been beautiful, too. I’ve grown a lot.”

Richards also told Hollywood Life that she is busy with “a lot of work” on her book right now and hasn’t been keeping up with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I don’t really watch [the show] and I’ve been writing a book,” Richards said.

She told the outlet she will embark on a book tour in the future.

There have long been rumors that the former child star was writing a book, but this is Richards’ official confirmation of the news of her autobiography. In September, Richards lost a lawsuit after she was sued by ghostwriter Alison Kingsley Baker for $10,000. The actress settled the suit after agreeing to pay $5,075.

Richards will certainly have plenty of stories to tell in her autobiography. After starring in her first commercial, a diaper ad, at age 4 months, Kim went on to a lucrative career as a child star on 1970s TV, shows including Nanny and the Professor, James at 16, and Hello Larry. She was also a Disney fan favorite in the mid-1970s movies Escape to Witch Mountain and its sequel, Return to Witch Mountain.

The young actress also suffered deep personal losses, including the murder of her fiancée, John Collett, in 1991. Collett was gunned down by a hitman outside a San Fernando Valley deli while on the phone with Kim, and she later had to identify his body, according to People.

More recently, Richards’ personal struggles, including her battle with alcoholism and a shoplifting arrest, were addressed when she co-starred alongside her sister Kyle on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kim, a mom of four and recent grandmother, has made headlines for her legal and personal woes in recent years, and it will likely all be addressed in her upcoming book.

The release date for Kim Richards’ autobiography has not yet been announced.