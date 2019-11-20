Hilde Osland Rocks A Glam Look In A Sexy, Two-Piece Dress With Body Chains

Hilde Osland was a vision in white in her latest Instagram update. The Australian bombshell flaunted her figure in a two-piece dress that was as sexy as it was glamorous.

The outfit was a two-piece ensemble that consisted of a long-sleeved crop top and a maxi skirt that featured a racy side slit. The top had a wide scoop neck that gave her followers a peek at her shoulders. The top cut off just below her breasts, showing off her flat abs. While the skirt was long, it was still sexy, as it had a slit that went all the way up to her waist. She added some glam to the look with hoop earrings and a gold body chain under the top that dangled below the bottom edge.

The beauty wore her hair up in a messy bun, and a red flower pinned near the bun added a bit of color to her outfit. Hilde wore a face full of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and eyeliner. She wore a matte peach color on her lips.

The post was a collection of three photos that showed Hilde in different poses. She stood in a white room in front of a mirror framed in white.

The first snap showed the beauty from the front with one leg showing through the slit. She held one hand up to her chin as she looked at something off in the distance with a serious look on her face.

The second photo captured Hilde with her arms over her head and her hands in her hair. She stood with one hip to the side, showing off the curve of her hip and her toned thigh.

The remaining picture showed the stunner from a side angle. She stood with one leg forward giving her followers a nice look at her leg. With her hands near her neck, she looked down with a sly smile on her face.

In the caption, she mentioned the dress was from Hot Miami Styles and asked her fans to choose their favorite.

Most of her fans had a hard time picking a favorite, but it seemed they all agreed that she looked fabulous.

“Pure magical goddess with the sexiest legs in the planet,” one follower wrote.

“Just like an angel,” said a second admirer.

“Breathtaking beauty absolutely amazing so perfect,” commented a third fan.

The beauty definitely knows how to work the camera, and she has a body worthy of envy. She recently flaunted her curves in an array of white outfits, telling her fans that it was one of her favorite colors to wear.