Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Stuns On The Beach In String Bikini And Mesh Cut-Out Cover-Up

Abby Dowse took her sensational figure to the beach this week, where she snapped a sizzling new photo that is proving hard to ignore.

The blond bombshell took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share the snap with her 1.6 million followers. She was captured posing in the sand on all fours with the cloudless blue sky and the calm ocean providing a beautiful background behind her. As usual, the 30-year-old had slipped into some skimpy beach wear from her seemingly favorite clothing brand Fashion Nova, and the look certainly did not disappoint.

Abby looked gorgeous in a sexy cover-up dress that left very little to the imagination. The garment was of a mesh material and boasted a bold black and hot pink-striped pattern that alone made it hard to ignore, though its scandalous design had likely already captivated the attention of her massive audience.

The babe’s tiny dress appeared to be her swimwear for the day, as there was no bikini top peeking out of its daringly low cut neckline. Instead, an ample amount of cleavage was exposed to the camera, making for a seriously busty display that was sure to get a few pulses racing.

Upping the ante of the Australian beauty’s eye-popping display were two large cutouts that fell along her hips, revealing a glimpse of Abby’s flat midsection and abs. Underneath, she wore a pair of black, thong bikini bottoms that left her booty almost completely bare. Its thin string waistband sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist even more.

Abby accessorized her revealing look with a pair of hoop earrings, as well as a dainty cross necklace that fell askew over her decolletage. She also sported a pair of trendy round sunglasses to shade herself from the sun. Her platinum tresses were worn down and gently blew in the ocean breeze around her, and she sported a minimal makeup look that allowed her striking features to shine.

It didn’t take long for fans of the social media sensation to shower her new Instagram upload with love. The shot earned more than 16,000 likes within just five hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further by flocking to the comments section, where many left compliments for Abby’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look absolutely amazing my love,” one person wrote.

“Stunningly beautiful,” said another.

“You are one of the most beautiful females on Instagram. Everything you wear look superb!!!” commented a third.

This is only the latest steamy Instagram snap of Abby showing some skin. Another recent addition to her page saw her sporting a high-cut leather bodysuit and a pair of bright yellow thigh-high boots. This look was also a hit with her fans, who awarded the photo over 40,000 likes since going live to her feed.