Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Plunging Fiery Gown: ‘Nights In Red Satin’

Ageless beauty Elizabeth Hurley put on a very sophisticated display in her latest Instagram post. Fresh from the glamorous Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Gala, where she turned heads in a glittery gold-sequin gown, the stunning actress and model took to Instagram to showcase yet another dazzling outfit and wowed fans with a sumptuous red satin look.

Photographed seemingly at home, The Royals star looked regal in a fiery red gown — a plunging satin design that swathed her age-defying figure in a silken embrace. According to the tag on her post, the exquisite garment was a creation by Monique Lhuillier. Elizabeth also tagged celebrity stylist Ann Caruso, suggesting that the fashion consultant — who put together Elizabeth’s look for the Lincoln Center event — had a hand in choosing this particular outfit as well. The English beauty didn’t offer any other details as to the occasion, remaining tight-lipped about where she was planning on wearing the magnificent gown. However, given that the photo was shared with fans in the early hours of Wednesday morning, she more than likely wore the eye-popping dress to an event on Tuesday night.

Posing in a simple-looking interior, one dominated by a light-toned, cream palette, Elizabeth was a vision in red in the elegant dress, emerging as the clear focal point of the shot — and calling to mind a certain wildly popular hit song by Chris de Burgh. Snapped sitting on a plush armchair, the stunner was the epitome of refinement, striking a somewhat casual pose that only served to make her look more distinguished. Elizabeth leaned one elbow on a polished wooden table that was visible immediately to her left, absentmindedly playing with a strand of hair as she looked directly into the camera with a gleaming smile. Her other hand rested comfortably in her lap.

The photo was closely cropped to her bust and gorgeous face, revealing just a portion of her spectacular outfit. As such, Elizabeth only teased her incredible figure in the eye-catching snap. Nevertheless, the British model did show some skin in the low-cut gown, flashing a hint of subtle cleavage. The dress featured a ruched neckline that called even further attention to her decolletage. Likewise, her taut waistline was also emphasized, reminding fans that this Hollywood beauty boasts a jaw-dropping figure at age 54.

Elizabeth’s glam was also on point. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel wore her signature makeup, which included dark eyeliner, a glimmering dark eyeshadow, and a glossy pink lipstick. Her hair was styled with a mid-part and beautifully framed her face, falling over her shoulders in a relaxed fashion.

Unsurprisingly, the photo stirred a lot of reaction among Elizabeth’s ardent fans. The new Instagram update racked up more than 6,100 likes within the first 20 minutes of being live — and went on to amass a little shy of 22,000 likes in the space of one hour. The same time frame brought 460 people to the comments section, the vast majority leaving gushing messages for the Austin Powers actress.

“You are more attractive now than ever before,” wrote one person, adding a smiling face with hearts emoji for emphasis.

“Great photo of your beautiful amazing self,” penned another, clearly entranced with Elizabeth’s red satin look.

“The elegant smile,” read a third message, trailed by a string of top-arrow emoji.

“Just like in Bedazzled,” a fourth Instagrammer remarked on Elizabeth’s fiery red look, ending their post with three fire emoji.