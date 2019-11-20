Duggar Family Denies Home Was Raided By Homeland Security Investigations, Says ‘This Is Not True’

The Duggar family has denied a report that their home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations last week. The clan issued a statement on their official Facebook page where they spoke directly to their fans and followers regarding the incident.

The family noted they were “shocked” to see the news report that stated their home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies.

“This is not true,” said the statement, which is listed in its entirety below.

The statement also claims “to the best of our knowledge” it was also untrue that any member of their family was under investigation of any kind.

The Duggar family Facebook post also called the allegations a “rumor” and at the conclusion of the statement, the family thanked their fans for their “love and support.”

The message from the Duggar family comes after a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) spokesperson reportedly told the television station KNWA TV about activity at the family’s home in Tontitown, Arkansas.

“[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation,” said the spokesperson to KNWA.

There has been no official explanation as to why federal officials were reportedly at the home. The U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas would not comment on the incident when asked by KNWA.

Fans were divided about the latest news regarding the clan in the comments section of the family’s Facebook post to the news.

“I have to say, I never would have even known about the ‘alleged raid’ had u not posted this explanation… yes I did Google it, yes I read the article and although I’m a huge Duggar fan (defend till the end) and look forward to ‘Counting On,’ I think we all remember the Joshua scandal… so, I’ll wait for the truth to come out, it always does,” remarked one follower of the family. This comment alluded to the sexual abuse scandal that caused the cancellation of the Duggar’s TLC series 19 Kids and Counting in 2015.

Another fan commented of the clan, “People are jealous of what you stand for.. so they say anything. I like your family.”

In Touch Weekly reported on November 19 that eldest Duggar daughter Jana denied knowing anything about the incident, as did her brother Jedidiah Duggar, who is running for political office in the area.

Jedidiah stated, per the publication, that he does not live there and is not aware of any investigation.

Homeland Security Investigation, according to its official website, has the ability to investigate cross-border criminal activity, including financial crimes, money laundering, bulk cash smuggling, commercial fraud, intellectual property theft, cyber crimes, human rights violations, benefit fraud, and other violations.

This is not the Duggar clan’s first brush with a public scandal.

Josh Duggar turned the conservative family’s wholesome image on its head in May 2015 when it was revealed that at the age of 13, he reportedly molested his four younger sisters and a babysitter by inappropriately touching them. In the aftermath of the news, TLC cut its ties with Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar by canceling 19 Kids and Counting and removing reruns of the show from its schedule.

In the wake of the scandal, Josh Duggar also resigned from the conservative Family Research Council, where he worked as a lobbyist. In August of the same year, the reality show star admitted to being unfaithful to his wife after it was revealed that Josh was a member of the Ashley Madison website, which promotes adultery.

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna have since reconciled and are expecting their sixth child together.