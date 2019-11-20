‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Pink Thong As She Bares Her Bottom In Up-Close Photo

Mexican bombshell Yanet Garcia heated up Instagram with her latest update in which she showed off her world-famous derrière in a close-up photo.

The snap was quite a bit more sensual that the ones the beauty has been sharing of late. It showed her laying on her belly on what appeared to be a table. She kept distractions to a minimum, as a blank wall and the table were the only things visible in the picture besides her fabulous body.

She wore a pink thong bodysuit with mesh sections on the front and back. Resting on her elbows and knees while arching her back, she flaunted her perky booty. The pose also showed off her slender waist and gave her followers a peek at her cleavage.

The angle showed Yanet from just above her head. The photo could have also been a selfie, but it was not clear if she took the sexy snap herself. However, it was clear that she was smoking hot.

Yanet’s makeup looked stunning. Her eyebrows were sculpted and her eyes were made up with smoky eyeshadow and thick lashes. She wore a light blush on her cheeks and a matte pink color on her lips. Her hair was parted on the side and fell down in loose curls around her face, although not much of her hair was visible. The camera captured her looking down with a seductive look on her face.

In the caption, she indicated that she couldn’t stop thinking about someone. That someone was presumably her boyfriend, but she did not elaborate.

Regardless of who the message was for, Yanet’s followers went wild over the photo. Many of the comments were in Spanish, but several of her English-speaking fans weighed in.

“Gorgeous absolutely perfect,” wrote one follower.

“So very beautiful. I’m burning up, lol!” joked a second fan.

Loading...

“This is going to break Instagram,” quipped a third admirer.

Some fans had fun with her caption and said they felt the same way.

“What a coincidence. I can’t stop thinking about you either, Yanet!”

The snap definitely explained why the beauty’s fans have dubbed her the “world’s hottest weather girl.” Her Instagram page is filled with pictures of Yanet showing off her enviable figure in tight clothing as well as the sexy outfits she wears while she is delivering the weather forecast. She recently rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes and thigh-high boots while on the set.