WWE News: CM Punk Comments On His Chances Of Returning To The Ring

As promised, CM Punk appeared on this week’s edition of WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1, discussing several topics relating to the wrestling business and his former employer’s current product. Given how many people are still hoping against hope that he will one day return to the ring, the 41-year-old former WWE Champion also updated his fans on whether or not he is considering a comeback after nearly six years away from the squared circle.

As cited by WrestlingNews.co, Punk was exclusively interviewed by Backstage co-host Renee Young, revealing that he found it “interesting” that he was offered a chance to make occasional appearances on the show as the opportunity was not yet available six months ago. He also made sure to emphasize that his role on Backstage is different from a traditional wrestling role, pointing out that just as previously reported, he is under contract with Fox and not with WWE. This, he quipped, allows him to criticize the latter company’s product without falling afoul of officials.

After admitting that he wasn’t that enthusiastic about WWE’s plans to keep his surprise appearance on last week’s Backstage a secret and suggesting that his new gig on the show should be fun, he talked about how things currently stand regarding a potential return to the ring as a WWE superstar.

“As I’ve stated, I work for Fox,” Punk reiterated, as quoted by the New York Post.

“I haven’t talked to anyone in WWE. It’s nothing that I’m actively pursuing and interested in. But I’m 41 years old and I’ve lived and experienced life where I know to not say no, but that’s gonna be a bridge that is gonna have to be built and it might take as long as The Great Wall of China because there’s some hurdles there.”

"It's been so long since anything related has made me feel anything." – @CMPunk on his shocking return last week on #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/mIV2Wrb9Ce — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2019

Given how critical Punk was of WWE when he left the company in 2014, it also appears that his view of the promotion’s product remains relatively unchanged. As further cited by the New York Post, the wrestler-turned-MMA-fighter said that WWE has a lot of room for improvement at the moment, adding that many things about the company feel “overproduced” and “micromanaged.”

Despite the “bright spots” he’s noticed since getting back up to speed on WWE’s product, including the emergence of NXT as a legitimate third main brand. Punk also told Young that he doesn’t appreciate certain things about the promotion, such as the “forced” emphasis on women’s wrestling, as well as certain storylines and segments from recent episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.