‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6: Air Date And Time

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As AMC’s The Walking Dead heads towards its midseason finale on Sunday night, fans of the hit zombie apocalypse franchise are already wondering when its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, will air. As Den of Geek points out, there has been no official announcement of when Fear will premiere its sixth season in 2020. However, there are some patterns between the two programs’ airing schedule that could hint at when the series will return.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead sees the continued conflict between the communities and the Whisperers, a group of people that like to pretend to be walkers in order to survive. The midseason finale looks set to further explore this conflict as tensions heighten both at Alexandria and Oceanside.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead saw the main group joining with the Pioneers, even against reservations they had about the community that seems just too good to be true. Season 5 of this series concluded just prior to The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 premiere.

While The Walking Dead follows a completely different narrative to Fear the Walking Dead, there are two characters that have crossed over from the original series. As a result of this, many fans of the first series will automatically start looking towards the second series once The Walking Dead takes its usual midseason hiatus.

Fear initially premiered in August of 2015 with six episodes. However, since then, it has slotted in fairly consistently between airings of The Walking Dead. Seasons 2 and 4 have premiered in April of each year. They have taken a hiatus after eight episodes and then returned in August. Seasons 3 and 5 premiered at the start of June. They then returned in September. All seasons of Fear have concluded shortly before The Walking Dead returned in October of each year.

Based on this, it seems highly likely that Season 6 of Fear will premiere sometime in April of next year and not after the midseason finale of The Walking Dead. It is also expected that the series will air at its usual time of 9 p.m.

Of course, considering AMC has a third Walking Dead series currently in production, it is possible that this will throw out the normal scheduling of the two other series. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the third series is expected to premiere in 2020. However, as yet, there is no news regarding when in 2020 it will premiere and how it will affect the current AMC schedule.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24, with the midseason finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”