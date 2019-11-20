Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Quits

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 21, bring Nick taking charge of his family while Chelsea tries to regain a sense of normalcy in her life. Plus, Billy makes a life-changing decision.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) makes a threat, according to SheKnows Soaps. He visits Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) at the jail, and Nick warns the man that he better not try to get money from Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) or try to harm Connor (Judah Mackey) ever again. After all, Nick is a Newman, and he has the full power of the Newman name and fortune behind him. If Simon does anything else to Chelsea in the future, he’ll deal with Nick. If Simon is smart, he will promise Nick that he is finished with Chelsea and Connor. While it’s challenging to trust somebody like Simon, Nick must feel that making such a threat will have the effect that he wants it to have.

Meanwhile, Chelsea tries to make things right. She has plenty of explaining to do both at work and at home. She tries to go back to The Grand Phoenix and resume her professional life, but Abby (Melissa Ordway) doesn’t feel inclined to trust Chelsea. Plus, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who has other plans in mind, certainly sees this as a chance to rid herself of one of her pesky hotel partners. It seems that Phyllis is still interested in running the hotel alone since she’s the one who came up with the plans in the first place.

At home, things don’t go much better for Chelsea. She and Nick decide on complete honesty, and perhaps they can rebuild the trust that Chelsea shattered by keeping secrets from Nick. However, Connor needs his mother, and she ends up going to help him at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) instead of patching things up with Nick.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) shocks Jack (Peter Bergman). After all the snarkiness and fighting between Billy and Kyle (Michael Mealor) at Jabot, Jack feels sure that his brother has come to demand he run the family business on his own. However, when Jack prepares to hear the same old arguments, Billy leaves Jack stunned with his resignation. Billy realizes that carrying on John Abbott’s legacy at Jabot isn’t something he wants for his life, and Jack honestly cannot believe his brother reached such an epiphany. It seems like Kyle might end up being incredibly happy as soon as he hears the news, especially since Theo (Tyler Johnson) agreed to go to Paris to work for Ashley (Eileen Davidson).