There Is An Alternative Ending For Season 8 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Out There, Kristofer Hivju Reveals

An alternative ending was filmed for Season 8 of 'Game of Thrones' but never released.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The final season fo HBO’s Game of Thrones was often criticized by fans and critics alike. Many viewed the season as being too rushed or with conflict resolutions that were unsatisfactory or averse to character arcs. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some people were so disgruntled that a petition was formed asking for Season 8 to be redone.

While HBO and the Game of Thrones creators are adamant that the final season will not be redone, it appears that there may actually be an alternative ending out there somewhere, according to Fansided.

During the recent BFI retrospective event, some of the cast members from Game of Thrones were interviewed. Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played Brandon Stark, Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy), and Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane), all revealed details of their time on HBO’s epic fantasy series.

However, it was Hivju that revealed details of the alternative ending filmed for Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“Well, we shot an alternative ending,” Hivju revealed.

“That was mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

The final season of Game of Thrones was often shrouded in secrecy. During Season 8, HBO has used a variety of methods to ensure that no details were leaked. It is already known that many fake scenes were filming in order to hide the real details of the ending, so it comes as no surprise that an alternative ending was filmed. However, other methods were also employed. Scripts were only available electronically and disappeared after a certain length of time. Even drone technology was employed during filming.

While it would seem like a good way to keep things under wraps by creating several endings, as Hivju mentions, the alternative ending for Season 8 was, potentially, just a gag ending. As a result of this, it is unclear as to whether or not it was used as a security measure during production.

And, as to whether fans will ever get to see this alternative ending for Game of Thrones also remains to be seen. According to Hivju, he “won’t tell” what happened in it. This means that, just like the unaired original pilot, the alternative ending may become a thing of legend, never to be seen by the general public but always wondered about.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO was expected to have a prequel series set thousands of years prior to the events that unfolded in the original series. The new series, which had already filmed a pilot, was recently canceled. However, the network followed up with good news for Game of Thrones fans by announcing that they would still be producing a spinoff series. This one, called House of The Dragon, would follow the spectacular rise and fall of House Targaryen.