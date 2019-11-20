‘Vikings’ Season 6: Behind The Scenes Sneak Peek Clip Reveals Bjorn’s Struggle As King

Season 6 of 'Vikings' will also delve further into the lives of the other sons of Ragnar.

With Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings set to premiere next month, fans are eager to learn more about their favorite historical drama series. Now, a new clip has been released to the series’ official Twitter account that interviews various cast members as well as the series creator. As a result of this, they reveal plenty of information about the upcoming season.

Alexander Ludwig, who plays Bjorn Ironside, declares that the upcoming season is “definitely Bjorn’s season.” In the Season 5 finale, Bjorn reclaimed Kattegat from his half-brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) and his mother, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), declared him the new ruler there. This means that Season 6 will delve further into his reign.

However, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, suggests that being a king will be hard for Bjorn, as he struggles with all that is associated with being a leader.

In addition, King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) still continues in his plan to become the king of all Norway. During Season 6, he decides that he cannot become so unless Bjorn dies. This means that Bjorn will likely have more to worry about than just the everyday struggles of being a king.

As for Lagertha, the famous shieldmaiden will have a “new purpose in life,” according to Winnick. This sees her hoping to go back to the one point in time when she was happiest — when she was with Ragnar (Travis Fimmel). The new clip suggests that Lagertha will finally give up her fighting ways in order to find a quieter and happier life. As to whether this happens, though, remains to be seen.

Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) will head to Iceland in search of Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard). In addition, while his wife, Torvi (Georgia Hirst) is pregnant, she insists on traveling with him.

Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) appears to be suffering in the final season of Vikings. He looks unwell in some of the snippets featuring him. He also mentions that he sees his brother, Ivar, everywhere he looks.

The actor who plays Ivar also reveals further details about his character and his trip to Russia, where he meets Oleg the Prophet (Danila Kozlovsky), who is the ruthless leader of the Rus.

You can view the sneak peek for Season 6 of Vikings below.

⚔SNEAK PEEK⚔ A behind the scenes preview from the creator and stars of #Vikings before it makes it’s triumphant return on Wednesday, December 4th at 9/8c on HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/2aACAzcurr — #Vikings (@HistoryVikings) November 19, 2019

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season but, as recently reported by The Inquisitr, a new spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla, is currently in development with Netflix.