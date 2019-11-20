Amanda Cerny Exposes Booty In Lacy Black Undies For Cheeky New Instagram Photo

Amanda Cerny has shared a snippet of her 2020 calendar and it’s smoking hot.

In the shared snapshot, the actress and social media star is rocking a pair of lacy black boy shorts that show off her derriere. She paired the briefs with a matching halter-neck bra. Her hair has been shaped into an elegant updo and she’s wearing makeup that accentuates her eyes. Amanda accessorized the look with long dangly earrings in gold. She appears to have been in a residential area when the photo was taken, and it looks like she’s riding on a scooter in the image.

In the caption, she revealed that the seductive image is in the final version of the calendar and will appear on the page designated for the month of February.

As of writing, the post has accumulated over 650,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments.

In those comments, fans expressed excitement about the calendar.

“I know what I want to ask Santa for Christmas,” one fan wrote.

“Stop teasing.. cant wait to receive it,” another added.

But some fans were focused on the beauty of the photo in front of them.

“Damn you are gorgeous,” an Instagram user commented.

“I would like to know how your body looks great without that over-exercised look that some girls think looks good. You look so natural!!” another wrote.

Amanda saw the comment and added that while everyone has their preferences, she likes working out with light weights and follows a clean diet.

This isn’t the first time that Amanda has shared tidbits about her calendar with her 26.4 million Instagram followers. In a previously uploaded photo from the project, she’s standing on top of a yellow tractor in a sunflower field while wearing what appears to be a dusky pink bikini. But it’s a behind-the-scenes photo as the viewer can see the photographer.

In the caption, she revealed that the calendar will be made from sustainable materials and that there’s “secret messaging” in the images likely related to environmentalism.

In another image from one of the photoshoots for the calendar, Amanda appears to be flashing a passing train in a New York Subway station. In the photo, the brunette beauty is holding open a trench coat and is looking behind her with a sultry expression on her face. But although it’s an eye-grabbing photo, Amanda disclosed that it was a behind-the-scenes snapshot, so it may not have made it into the final calendar. The photo has been liked by 1.3 million Instagram users.

Amanda Cerny’s 2020 calendar is currently available for presale for $29.99 on her website.