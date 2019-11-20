Wendy Williams Questions Why 6-Year-Old North West Is Allowed To Wear A Nose Ring

North West is not allowed to wear makeup but was permitted to wear a septum ring.

North West, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, is 6-years-old and is not allowed to wear makeup. At least that is what Kardashian revealed in a recent interview regarding her and her husband’s differing parenting styles. However, the eldest of the couple’s children was recently seen with a nose ring, much to the confusion of talk show host Wendy Williams, according to Hollywood Life.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams had some questions for West. North was photographed with a sparkling silver septum ring in her nose while heading off to attend her great grandmother, Mary Jo Cambell’s, birthday celebration. Cambell, Kris Jenner’s mother, was turning 85-years-old. Williams wants to know why West is so against his 6-year-old wearing makeup but is fine with her wearing a nose ring.

“He doesn’t want his daughter wearing makeup, but she can wear a full-on nose ring? So, where are we going with this?”, Williams said of North’s accessory piece.

Kardashian did comment upon the photo to clarify that her daughter doesn’t actually have a real septum piercing.

“Fake nose ring alert!!!”, she wrote.

In a recent interview, Kardashian revealed that her husband wants to take on a more conservative parenting style in regards to raising their found children, North, Saint, Chicago and Pslam. This includes not allowing North to wear makeup until she is a teenager, something Kardashian initially disagreed with, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She didn’t see anything wrong with letting her daughter wear a little lipstick and experiment once in awhile on special occasions. However, West stayed firm in regards to his opinion on this topic and it was a source of tension between them. They eventually had to come to a compromise.

“I think he had it, he changed all the rules. “I’d let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I’d let her wear a red lip, or I’d let her do one pop of something. I’d let her, if she’s wearing a black dress, a black lip. So, I kind of got in trouble for that. So, it’s now no more makeup.”

Loading...

North has frequently been photographed in some pretty mature outfits, makeup looks and hairstyles. She’s also been seen wearing large hoop earrings and other pretty bold accessories for her age. This is not especially surprising due to her famous family’s passion for fashion.

Even though North won’t be able to experiment with makeup, her mother said she will still get to express herself through her clothing choices.