Henry Cavill Says He Hasn’t Given Up Superman: ‘The Cape Is In The Closet’

Henry Cavill insists that he has not given up on playing the iconic role of Superman in the DC cinematic universe. The actor expressed his thoughts on the rumors in the December edition of Men’s Health. He’ll be featured on the cover.

Rumors of Cavill’s exit from the role have been swirling for several years now. They began around the time Justice League underperformed at the box office and picked up in speed when Cavill did not return for a cameo appearance in this year’s Shazam!

During his interview with Men’s Health, the handsome star clarified that the only reason he wasn’t in Shazam! is due to a scheduling conflict with his other movie, Mission Impossible: Fallout.

Cavill next stars in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of The Witcher novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Seeing as Forbes reports that the streaming service has already renewed the series for a second season, Cavill’s schedule will be much tighter to navigate in the coming year. That fact has made some fans think he won’t have time to continue portraying the Man of Steel on the big screen.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

However, Cavill doesn’t seem to believe that’s the case. He clarified in this new interview that “the cape is in the closet.”

While it is unlikely he will return in the next year, Cavill is open to the possibility in the future. The British actor continued to express his feelings about the iconic role in his Men’s Health cover story. He negates claims that he has given up the character and ensures his fans that he remains passionate about Superman and hopes to bring more of his stories to life in the future.

“I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

This isn’t the first time that someone who is actually part of the DC cinematic universe has disputed claims that Cavill is exiting the role.

Cavill’s Justice League co-star, Jason Momoa, spoke with Entertainment Tonight last winter, stating, that is “absolutely not” the case.

The Entertainment Tonight article also reiterates the official statement from Warner Brothers regarding the rumors. They stated nothing had been decided about Superman’s future, but they have a “great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged.”