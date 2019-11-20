‘Teen Mom OG’ Couple Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Take Daughter On ‘Nova’s Day’

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have had their hands full taking care of their newborn baby Vaeda, but over the weekend, they were sure to give some special attention to their 4-year-old daughter for what they called “Nova’s Day.” The Teen Mom OG mom took to Instagram to share some photos of the special day in which Catelynn and Tyler took Nova to see the Jurassic World Live Tour. The little girl loves dinosaurs so it was a special day for her.

The first photo shared by the reality show star revealed the stage for the show with the tour’s logo. The second photo she shared was a family shot of Catelynn and Tyler with their daughter in the middle. Nova is wearing what appears to be a shirt with a dinosaur on it and she is smiling from ear to ear. In the final photo, Nova is standing in front of the tour’s logo holding a dinosaur cup, smiling for the camera and giving a “thumbs up” sign.

“Had so much fun for ‘Novas Day’ at Jurassic world live Nova LOVED it!! So did @tylerbaltierramtv and I it was really cool!” Catelynn captioned the series of photos on her social media.

Tyler chimed in the comments section and wrote, “I LOVE Nova Day!!!”

The photo had over 52,000 likes from Catelynn’s followers and many of them took to the comments section to praise the fact that the parents set aside a special day just for Nova.

As fans of Teen Mom OG may know, Catelynn and Tyler’s daughter is a big fan of dinosaurs. She loves them so much that for Halloween, she even chose a dinosaur as her costume. Earlier this summer, Tyler took to his Instagram account to share a video of his daughter dressed up as a dinosaur.

“Are you even living life to the fullest if you never dressed up as a dinosaur & ran around like a wild child!? I love this kid!!” Tyler wrote with the video.

Catelynn Lowell often shares adorable pictures and videos of her daughters on social media. Recently, she shared a video of Nova holding her baby sister and feeding her. In the video, Nova declared that baby Vaeda was the “best baby in the whole wide world.” Even though Nova loves her little sister, it is great that Catelynn and Tyler took some time to spend just with Nova.