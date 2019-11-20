Olivia Munn Shows Off Her Fit Body While Performing A Handstand In New Photo

The Rook actress Olivia Munn looked breathtaking in a couple of new Instagram photographs, one of which shows the stunner performing a tricky handstand. Munn is not shy about flaunting her spectacularly fit body as she showed quite a bit of skin in each of the new images.

In the first new picture, Munn is wearing a small pair of striped blue cotton shorts and a gray cotton tank top. She can be seen doing a handstand against a glass wall with one of her long, toned legs pointed upward into the air and the other bent at the knee.

Her tiny shorts rode up substantially in this image, revealing the majority of her muscled rear end. Gravity did her fans a kindness by letting her tank top ride up and expose several inches of her tan belly.

It’s not clear where Munn was at while she performed some of her tricky yoga moves, but she was photographed posing next to a lap pool.

The second image shows Munn’s friend Karine Memieux doing yet another handstand while wearing a black bikini. She also appears in video footage performing a handstand in action with her legs spread apart rather than tucked together.

In Munn’s final photo, she is relishing in a day of hard work alongside Memieux, per the image tag.

The two stunning women smiled at the camera while sporting sunglasses. Munn is wearing large black circular-framed glasses with a brow bar, having swapped outfits from the casual blue ensemble she wore in the first photo into a flirty pink bathing suit that appears to be a one-piece. The swimsuit has a deep plunging neckline that exposes serious cleavage on Munn’s part.

Munn’s long chestnut locks were hanging down in natural waves. It looks like the actress was bare-faced or at least wearing a very natural amount of makeup. Meanwhile, Memieux wore the same black bikini from the previous photo and video.

Munn’s 2.4 million followers were impressed with the actress and her friend’s physicality in her latest update.

“Awesome…someone has some skills…Keep it Moving!!” encouraged one fan.

Loading...

“A couple of gorgeous girls, looking good ladies,” said another admirer.

“Nice, pretty cool, 1st picture is the Best. Stay Blessed,” complimented a user.

Single Parents star Susan Yeagley also commented on Munn’s new post with several purple heart emoji and some praise.

“Cool shots!!!” said the actress.

The Inquisitr previously reported Munn wore a similar bathing suit — perhaps the same one — while celebrating her friend Cara McConnell’s birthday at the beach. In that photo, she also flaunted some cleavage and accessorized with a sunhat and sunglasses.