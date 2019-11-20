Larsa Pippen Labors In Her Kitchen While Rocking Super High Heels

Larsa Pippen took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her cooking skills more than a week before Thanksgiving. Perhaps she was simply warming up for the holiday as she prepared a handful or so of the requisite foods, including turkey, stuffing, yams, and, of course, pecan pie for a delicious dessert.

Even though she had been laboring in her snazzy kitchen, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and best friend to Kim Kardashian was dressed to impress in an outfit by the contemporary brand, Pretty Little Thing. Her black-colored top with its deeply cut armholes resembled an exaggerated tank equipped with a deep plunging neckline. Because the front was cut so low, the 45-year-old television personality and model was able to show off her abundant cleavage.

Meanwhile, her khaki-colored bottoms looked like cargo pants but had been made of a silky fabric that was certainly more elegant than the rugged cotton blend typically used to create that particular style. The snazzy slacks featured large pockets, a gathered waist, and a harem pant finish at the ankle. Larsa stood on a wood plank floor at a professional stove stirring a hot dish while rocking her nifty outfit and sky-high heels with clear plastic uppers.

While she worked, the mom of four wore her long hair parted in the middle, with loose curls falling down her back to nearly waist level. She chose a sparkly, two-tiered necklace and an equally sparkly two-tiered bracelet for her bling factor, while her face sported full makeup, including darkened brows, smoky eyes, black mascara, black eyeliner, and a pretty pink pout. Her immaculate nails had been treated to a French manicure, pushing her appearance even further toward perfection.

Larsa shared her Instagram post with her 1.8 million fans and followers, who appeared to be enthusiastic about her fresh upload given that more than 11,000 admirers liked the image within an hour of being shared. Meanwhile, more than 180 social media users applauded the star’s efforts via their comments.

“Sure why not [heart-faced emoji] lol 8 o’clock sound good?” said one fan in response to Larsa’s caption asking others if they would like to join her for dinner.

“Here I come. Need anything from the store?” stated another hungry commenter.

“She probably had the cook take the picture,” joked a third fan, who added a laughing emoji to the cheeky comment.

“ummm..he** yeah. Doesn’t matter if u cooked…cuz ur smokin’ hawt and sizzlin’ now,” enthused a fourth feisty follower, who added a flame emoji to his remark.

While Larsa spends plenty of time in the kitchen, she also schedules regular rigorous workouts, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.