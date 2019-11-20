‘The Walking Dead’: Speculation Begins On Whether Season 12 Will Be The Last

An undisclosed source has claimed that AMC's 'The Walking Dead' will conclude with Season 12.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Currently, in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, the communities are involved with conflict with the Whisperers. This group hides among the undead by copying their mannerisms and wearing masks made out of their preserved skins. As the mid-season finale approaches, the communities have not yet declared an all-out war with the Whisperers but this seems imminent if the same storyline from the comic book series is followed.

While there is still plenty of storylines to tie up, according to We Got This Covered, AMC is planning to complete their TV series shortly. Based on undisclosed sources, the outlet claims that AMC is planning to finish up The Walking Dead with Season 12.

“The current thinking at AMC is to do two more seasons of The Walking Dead before bringing things to a close and focusing on the spin-offs,” the outlet claims.

The source of this information has not been disclosed. However, the outlet does state that this source has been reliable in the past, citing their breaking news regarding a new Arrow spinoff series and an upcoming Aladdin sequel as evidence of their dependability.

It is believed that falling ratings may be a factor in this decision. In addition, with the comic book series recently concluding, the network could also run out of source material at some point down the track.

Jace Downs / AMC

Season 11 of the hit zombie apocalypse series has already been confirmed by AMC. As yet, there is now news regarding confirmation of the twelfth season. However, We Got This Covered claims that the network is considering winding up the TV series in order to focus more on the spinoff series currently in production.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC is set to premiere its third series set within the same universe. Fear the Walking Dead, the second spinoff series, has just concluded its fifth season with Season 6 already confirmed. In addition, a set of movies are also in development. These movies will deal with the continued storyline of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after he was rescued by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) in Season 9.

This means that if AMC were to conclude The Walking Dead with Season 12, there are still plenty of other content for fans to tune into regarding this universe. However, as to whether or not this rumor is true remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait for an official statement from AMC regarding the matter.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 24, with the mid-season finale. Episode 8 is titled “The World Before.”