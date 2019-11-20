Dua Lipa Goes Braless In Neon Yellow Crop Top & Leopard-Print Leggings

Dua Lipa shared a new Instagram update today, where she rocked a neon yellow ensemble. The singer went braless in the shot, as she sported a crop tank. The top had a basic crew neckline, with faint vertical stripes throughout. She paired the top with a pair of tight leggings. They were bright yellow with a black leopard-print design. The pants were high-waisted and her belly button piercing peeked through.

She also wore a dark brown jacket on top, which was glossy with large lapels. The lapels featured gold buttons with zipped pockets on the sides. Dua left the jacket unbuttoned, as she showed off her toned midriff.

The “Don’t Stop Me Now” singer was seen posing outdoors on a deck. She placed her hands by her hips as she appeared to be adjusting her leggings. Dua looked down with a faint smile on her face, while her bangs framed her face. The stunner opted to wear her hair down in a middle part, with some of her roots showing under her blond highlights. She accessorized with a multi-layered necklace and small hoop earrings.

Behind Dua was a ton of green foliage, along with a pop of purple color from the lavender plants. Besides that, the area was filled with different types of bushes and trees. The photo appeared to have been taken on a cloudy day.

Fans shared a ton of compliments in the comments section.

“These looks are killing meeeeee,” gushed a follower.

“This color on you is kinda amazing wow,” wrote a fan.

“I love you i love you i love you omg,” raved a follower.

“You’re so amazing, a princess,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

The post was geotagged in Los Angeles, California, and she seems to have been there for at least a couple of days. Prior to landing in California, she was in Mumbai, India, where she performed alongside Katy Perry at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. It doesn’t look like Dua has any scheduled performances for now.

Previously, she showed off her toned bod in another crop top. The Instagram post from three days ago showed her in a tan, long-sleeved top. She paired it with dark, baggy pants, while her midriff was on full display. The singer posed in a park that was drenched in a green glow, as she held a lollipop in her right hand. She pulled her hair back in a high ponytail, which she secured with a black scrunchie.