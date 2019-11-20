Candice Swanepoel Stuns In Jeans And Cozy Sweater With Nothing Underneath

Former Victoria’s Secret bombshell Candice Swanepoel recently surprised her Instagram followers with a sizzling snap of herself in a cozy knit sweater by the brand Free People.

In the picture, Candice rocked a pair of high-waisted light-wash jeans that were cuffed at the bottom. She left the shoes behind and paired the pants with bare feet, adding a pale green scarf and a chunky knit sweater in a patchwork of shades, from orange to blue to pink. While the loose fit of the sweater obscured much of Candice’s curves, many fans were tantalized by one particular outfit detail — the fact that she didn’t appear to be wearing anything under the sweater. She placed her hands on either side of the scarf, pulling the scarf and the sweater strategically so certain portions of her body were covered up.

Candice finished the look with a pale hat perched atop her wavy blond locks, and smiled seductively at the camera in the snap. She mentioned in the caption of the post that it was time to wear some winter clothes and tagged Free People so her followers would know where the statement sweater was from. The variety of hues in her look stood out even more since Candice was standing in front of a plain white backdrop.

Candice kept her makeup simple, going for a nude peachy lip and neutral shades on her eyes. Her skin looked radiant as she posed with a sly half-smile on her face.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the casual look, and the post received over 62,800 likes within just 11 hours, including a like from fellow model Doutzen Kroes. Many of the South African stunner’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“Goddess in winter mode,” one follower commented on the post.

“Ugh such a vibe and I’m here for it,” an admirer added, feeling the cozy winter look that Candice was going for.

Loading...

Another follower simply commented, “beautiful as always.”

“My favorite person in my favorite brand,” a fourth fan said.

The cozy winter look comes not long after a string of sizzling hot bikini snaps that Candice shared with her followers. Recently, the blond bombshell spent some time in Jamaica, where she drove her fans absolutely nuts in an animal-print bikini that left very little to the imagination. Candice appeared to have a blast in Jamaica and posed in a variety of different skimpy swimsuits with friends by her side.