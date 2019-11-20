Australian Beauty Gabby Epstein Goes Skinny-Dipping In Latest Instagram Update

Australian model Gabby Epstein is setting the internet aflame once again with yet another sexy photograph. Her latest Instagram update shows the bombshell sensuously posing nude while standing waist-deep in a pool of crystal-blue waters. While the bombshell appears to be completely naked in the snap, the placement of her arms covered her breasts and the water displacement kept her bottom half mostly hidden. Her clever posturing — which left a little bit to her fans’ imaginations — keeps the photo tasteful instead of scandalous.

The stunner looked to be having fun skinny-dipping in the cool blue. Even though the water only rose to her waist, the model was covered in a sheen of moisture with a few rivulets dripping down the long expanse of her fit, taut abdomen. Her gorgeous blond hair was wet and slicked back, making it clear she was submerged not too long before the photograph was taken.

While Epstein might be sans clothing, she did select a few pieces of jewelry to accompany her on her swim, as she rocked multiple gold necklaces. One even had a few fish pendants, which matched the mood perfectly. She was also wearing a matching pair of dainty golden hoop earrings. Epstein opted for a bare face, but her lips were so lush and pink, she hardly needed lipstick to make them pop. Her features look serene and relaxed while standing in her beautiful surroundings.

Epstein tagged photographers France Duque and Jesse Rambis — who shared the picture on their joint Instagram account — in her caption. According to Duque and Rambis, the photo was taken in a cave. You can see the stone wall arching over the model’s head.

The blond beauty’s 2.2 million fans were eager to praise her in the comments section of her photo.

“I actually have the most beautiful human as my roommate,” said Epstein’s fellow model, Bree Lynn Kleintop. “Wow IM THE LUCKIEST GIRL EVER.”

“Amazing and slightly racy, but still classy,” commented one fan.

“Splendide [sic] photo. You are beautiful!” said a second follower.

“This should be sports illustrated swimsuit cover,” praised another user.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that the model was spotted walking around a wealthy neighborhood in California. She posted a photo of herself wearing a neon yellow crop top with matching pants from the clothing line Oh Polly. Like the photo above, Epstein also showed off her incredible abs in the earlier update.