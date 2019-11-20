Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Revealing Black Ensemble

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk recently shared a sizzling triple Instagram update from a Jamaican adventure with her 5.8 million Instagram followers.

In the first snap in the series, Elsa posed in front of a mirror with her phone in her hand. The shot was angled slightly so everything was tilted, and Elsa’s long, lean body filled up the frame. She stood in front of a small sink area, and a window was visible behind her with wooden slats going across it. Elsa rocked an interesting ensemble that consisted of a black bandeau top with capped sleeves that covered up her cleavage but left her toned stomach on full display. Thin straps of fabric crossed across her ribs and stomach, accentuating her slim waist, before the bottom portion of the look began.

On her bottom half, Elsa wore what appeared to be a large black swath of fabric, knotted at one hip. One side of the garment stretched over her hip while the other dipped low, revealing almost her entire lean, toned thigh. The blond bombshell kept the accessories simple, adding just a delicate gold necklace, and her blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun.

In the second snap, Elsa left the tilted angle behind and just took a straight-on selfie. She brushed a strand of hair away from her face as she snapped the selfie with her other hand. In the third and final snap, Elsa posed with a bit more attitude. Blond curls hung over her eyes, and she served up a major look. Her bottoms were tied on the opposite hip, and a knot was tied in the strap across her stomach.

Though she didn’t share her specific location in a geotag, Elsa revealed in the caption of the post that she was in Jamaica. Her followers went nuts over the sizzling series of selfies, and the post racked up over 148,700 likes within just four hours.

“Serving us a look and a body,” one fan commented.

Another fan referred to Elsa in the comments section as “body goals.”

“Well i woke up blessed with these pics,” one fan added.

Another simply called Elsa a “goddess.”

The Victoria’s Secret Angel isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves for the camera. Just a few days ago, the blond beauty shared a snap of her bold beauty look, and the semi-sheer red dress she rocked to an awards ceremony. She seems to enjoy capturing her outfits in selfies for her eager Instagram followers.