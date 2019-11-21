Exclusive Clip For Season 6 Of ‘Vikings’ Reveals The Cold War Between Bjorn Ironside And Ivar The Boneless

Season 6 of 'Vikings' will feature ongoing conflict between Ragnar's sons, Bjorn Ironside and Ivar the Boneless.

With the final season of History Channel’s Vikings set to premiere next month, fans are desperate for any news regarding the fate of their favorite characters. The following exclusive clip reveals further details regarding the growing conflict between Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and his half brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen).

The tagline for the clip is “The Cold War Begins” and shows that while Ivar fled Kattegat in the Season 5 finale after his leadership fell to Bjorn, he will face further conflict with this son of Ragnar in Season 6 of Vikings. In addition, it appears that he now has the powerful Rus army at his disposal.

As Metro points out, Ivar joining with the Rus had already been hinted at in a previous clip for Season 6. In that clip, Ivar is in discussions with Oleg the Prophet (Danila Kozlovsky) regarding Kattegat.

Now, in the latest clip, Bjorn and Ivar are sitting on the same beach together. Strewn around them are many dead bodies, indicating that a massive battle must have been fought there recently.

Bjorn then discusses how he has failed. However, he is optimistic as he believes that the gods are still on his side.

The new clip then pans out and shows what appears to be an impressive battle scene occurring in the water. Huge flames light up the shoreline as a group of Vikings watch from the water. It is unclear if Bjorn is referring to this battle or not.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Bjorn may be optimistic about the future but his brother, Ivar believes that he is wrong and that the gods are no longer siding with Bjorn.

“You are wrong. The gods abandoned you a long time ago my brother.”

Regardless, Bjorn implores that he will defeat Ivar, but his brother insists that there is no way in which Bjorn can win against his impressive Rus army. As to how this battle eventually plays out remains to be seen, and viewers will just have to tune into Season 6 when it premieres next month.

You can view the latest clip for Season 6 of Vikings below.

Season 6 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, at 9 p.m. This will be the final season but, as recently reported by The Inquisitr, a new spinoff series, Vikings: Valhalla, is currently in development with Netflix.

History Channel has also revealed the following synopsis for Season 6 of Vikings.