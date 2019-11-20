Aussie Model Madi Edwards Flaunts Killer Figure In NSFW Two-Piece Set

Aussie model Madi Edwards took to social media earlier today to delight fans with another stunning new snapshot. As her fans know, the blond-haired beauty has never shied away from flaunting her killer figure to fans in a wide range of sexy outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and other sexy ensembles. In the latest photo that was shared on her page, Edwards stunned in an all-white outfit.

In the post, the model tagged herself in Beverly Hills where she could be seen posing at the swanky Beverly Hills Hotel. Edwards looked nothing short of perfect in the image as she looked off into the distance with a big smile on her face. The blond-haired beauty wore her long locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The social media sensation had her killer figure on full display in the shot while she leaned against a pillar outside. On top, Edwards rocked a white off-the-shoulder crop top that showcased a hint of her tanned tummy. The bottoms were just as sexy with Edwards rocking a white mini skirt showed off her toned legs. The model accessorized the stunning look with a pearl necklace. In the caption of the shot, Edwards announced a competition to her fans for a chance to win a $500 Showpo voucher.

The post has only been live on Edwards’ account for a short time but it’s already earning her a ton of attention with over 4,000 likes and well over 500 comments. Some of the bombshell’s fans commented on the shot to let the stunner know that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her outfit. A few more tagged their friends in the post so that they were entered into the contest.

“So gorgeous babe,” one of Edwards’ fans commented on the shot, adding a series of star emoji.

“Amazing beautiful pretty @madi_edwards nice day precious,” a second Instagram used raved, adding a heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are flawless Madi! I hope one day that I will be just like you,” another follower chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the Aussie-born beauty showed off her well-known figure once again, this time while she was clad in a silky dress that fit her like a glove. Like her most recent social media share, that snapshot earned the beauty a ton of attention, racking up over 11,000 likes and well over 100 comments.