Saweetie Gets Leggy In Red-Hot Dress On Instagram

Saweetie shared a flirty new Instagram photo today, where she showed off her toned legs, wearing a bright red mini dress as she posed inside a car. The dress featured very thin straps with small tassels decorating her chest and another strip of tassels by the short hem. The neckline was also low enough for her to flaunt much of her cleavage while hugging the rest of her curves. The rapper completed her look with a pair of strappy red heels. There was also a light pink rose on her ankles with bright green leaves.

The photo seemed to be taken at night with the flash illuminating the stunner, who was sitting in the back seat of a car with dark upholstery. Saweetie wore her hair down in a heavy left part that accentuated her curls. She brushed her hair in front of her left shoulder and leaned forward slightly while arching her back. The bombshell also placed her hands out and spread her fingers in front of her dark hair, showing off her bright purple manicure. The nails were extra-long and featured round gems by her cuticles that glittered in purple-and-blue hues. She placed her left foot out of the door and glanced to her right.

Saweetie accessorized with a large, bejeweled necklace that displayed the word “icy.” She also wore another diamond necklace, which was slightly shorter, as well as what looked to be stud earrings. Her makeup matched her outfit as she rocked glossy and dark red lipstick and also sported long lashes and dark eyeshadow. Meanwhile, the rapper’s skin appeared flawless and glowing in the shot.

She didn’t reveal the context of the shot, but it looked like she was heading to an event.

Fans left tons of compliments for Saweetie in the comments section.

“Now Sis. You BETTAAAAA,” gushed a follower.

“She look better than cardi b,” declared an admirer.

“OMGOODNESS SO PRETTY,” raved a fan.

“Diamonté Harper!! Girl you stay hurting men! Slay sis!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user, referring to the bombshell’s birth name.

Saweetie previously showed off her lean legs in a different update from last month, where she was seen posing in a USC cheerleading uniform, which included a short skirt. The first photo of the set was of the rapper leaning down and forward as she placed her hands by her knees. She pulled her hair back in a curly ponytail and accessorized with giant hoop earrings. The rapper smiled widely and rocked dark purple eyeshadow and glossy light lipstick.