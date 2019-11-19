‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Theo’s Stunning Choice

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, November 19, brings a shocking choice from Theo. Plus, Kyle feels some peace about Theo, Nate learns his fate, and Chance tips off Abby to issues at The Grand Phoenix.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) talked to Summer (Hunter King) about accepting Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) job offer in Paris. Summer felt that Genoa City would be less fun without Theo, but she was willing to try the long-distance relationship thing with him. Next, Theo talked to Lola (Sasha Calle), and she encouraged him to take advantage of good opportunities while staying true to himself.

At first, Theo remained undecided. However, when he saw Lola and Kyle (Michael Mealor) enjoying each other’s company, he decided he would accept the new job opportunity. Theo called up his new Aunt Ashley and let her know the good news.

Meanwhile, Kyle had just arrived at some peace regarding Theo. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) surprised Kyle by standing up for Theo when she and Kyle had lunch together. During the meal, they also discussed Kyle’s issues with Billy (Jason Thompson) at Jabot, and Mariah gave her friend some advice. Then, later, while he gave Lola a massage, Kyle announced his intention to lay off of his frenemy, Theo. Lola was thrilled with her husband’s choice.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) kept sticking her nose in everybody else’s business. She spoke with Chance (Donny Boaz), and she let him know that she knows he is headed to the Maldives. While Phyllis wondered if the trip had something to do with Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise), Chance kept mum on the reason for his journey. Something Phyllis said about the security system at the Grand Phoenix Hotel clued in Chance that there’s a back door in the system, so he tipped Abby off to look into Phyllis’s security. After that, Abby let Phyllis know that she knows that something weird is going on with the operation.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) stressed about his upcoming hearing. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) made sure that he was fully prepared to give his testimony to the medical licensing board. Then, they went to plead Nate’s case. After the hearing, they went to Crimson Lights to await the results, and Nate told Amanda how impressive she was arguing for him to keep his license. Amanda told Nate that she said what she spoke from the heart because she believes in him. Then, Nate received a phone call. After he hung up, Nate let Amanda know that he gets to keep his medical license. Victor (Eric Braeden) came through for him, in addition to Amanda and Nate’s impassioned testimony swaying the board.