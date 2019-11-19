‘Teen Mom OG’ Mom Mackenzie McKee Says She Is Going To Be ‘Unstoppable’ After A ‘Tough Season’

Teen Mom OG mom Mackenzie McKee recently reconciled with her husband, Josh McKee, after announcing they had split. Now, though, the mom-of-three is revealing to her fans that she is going through a “tough season.” According to a report from In Touch Weekly, Mackenzie posted the update to her Instagram on Monday. Aside from announcing she is going through a tough season, she also revealed that she will be “unstoppable” after coming through this current season of her life.

“Once I get through this tough season of my life, I will be unstoppable. Because sometimes it takes the worst to happen to us for the best of us to come out,” Mackenzie posted. She included an emoji that showed praying hands and wrote in a caption, “And that’s that.”

The text appeared over a black-and-white photo of the mom-of-three. Over the course of the day, the photo had received over 5,700 likes from her followers. The comments on the photo were overwhelmingly positive, with many of her followers encouraging Mackenzie through her difficult time. Many commenters called Mackenzie “strong” as well.

Mackenzie didn’t give any detail as to what she was referring to, but the blond bombshell has been going through a lot in life lately. She has been dealing with her mom’s cancer diagnosis, an aspect that was talked about on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie shared her story on the show for the final few episodes of the season and dealing with her mom’s diagnosis was a central part of her story. Although her mom has been battling the disease, she continues to post updates on her own Instagram.

Aside from her mother’s cancer, Mackenzie has also dealt with her rocky relationship. Back in August, she took to social media to announce that her marriage needed “a break.” After some time apart, though, the couple, who had their first child together on Mackenzie’s Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant, reconciled. Mackenzie revealed that her husband, Josh McKee, had been saved and had proposed to her again.

While she may not have revealed exactly what is causing this “tough season,” Mackenzie clearly has support from her many fans who loved watching her story on Teen Mom OG this past season. Whether or not she will return for an all-new season is not yet known, but fans will continue to keep up with her on social media.