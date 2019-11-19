‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Reveals If Her Ex Husband Matt Has Met Her New Boyfriend Travis Mullen

Gina Kirschenheiter went public with her new man in September.

Gina Kirschenheiter is getting serious about her new boyfriend, Travis Mullen, but has she introduced him to her ex-husband, Matt Kirschenheiter?

Just a couple of months after the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member went public with Mullen on her Instagram page, the mother of three attended BravoCon, where she took part in “The Juice Is Worth the Squeeze” panel and confirmed that Matt had been introduced to her new flame.

“He was like, ‘Don’t worry; he’s a really great guy, and I wish you the best,” Gina explained, according to a November 17 report from Bravo TV.

Gina and Matt filed documents to end their marriage in April of last year as Gina joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for its 13th season. Then, after spending some time away from one another, the former couple attempted to reconcile amid filming on Season 14.

Although Gina and Matt appeared to be back together by June, their relationship soured later that month and ultimately, Matt was arrested for domestic violence after an alleged feud with Gina at her Orange County home.

While Gina and Matt didn’t end their relationship on the best terms this past summer, they appear to be in a healthier place as her romance with Travis heats up.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gina opened up about her new romance with Travis during an interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish in September.

“It’s new. But it’s good and I’m happy,” Gina said at the time.

Loading...

“It’s different [from my previous relationship], but I think you don’t really know what it could be like and how good things could be and the potential for a good, healthy relationship until you find one. And I really like that it’s different and I’m happy. It’s good. So far, so good.”

According to Gina, she wasn’t sure where their relationship would lead them at the time but she was excited that, unlike Matt, Travis lives in the same county as she does. As Real Housewives of Orange County fans well know, Matt spent the majority of his marriage to Gina living a good distance away in Los Angeles, where he was working at the time.

Gina and Matt were married for nine years and share three children, including 7-year-old Nicholas, 5-year-old Sienna, and 4-year-old Luca.

No word yet on whether or not Travis will appear on the 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.