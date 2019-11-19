Aubrey O’Day Spreads Legs In Black Teddy For New Instagram Pic From ‘Outer Space’

Aubrey O’Day posted a brand new Instagram update today, one which showed her striking a sexy pose. She was seen spreading her legs, as she sat with her knees up and her toes pointed towards the ground. The singer wore a black teddy that featured a triangular cut-out below her chest and textured accents. It had thin straps and a low v-cut neckline, putting her cleavage on full display.

In addition to the lingerie, Aubrey wore a silver jacket on top. It had extra-large and pronounced shoulders, along with sides that billowed down behind her. She maintained the symmetry of the shot by placing her hands on the sides of her knees.

The Danity Kane singer slicked her gelled-down hair in a middle part. She tilted her head up slightly as she parted her lips, flashing a sultry look. Her lipstick was light pink and shimmery, while her eyeshadow was metallic silver. Her dark eyeliner also popped in the shot.

This update also had another dimension to it, as the image was Photoshopped to make it appear as though Aubrey was straddling the moon. The backdrop was navy blue with a white moon on the bottom. Above the Ex on the Beach star were yellow stars, along with white dots. Also, the photo was animated with a video filter that made the backdrop sparkle. The geotag added to the theme, as she noted that it was taken in “OuterSpace.”

Fans left tons of compliments for the stunner in the comments section.

“Divine,” declared a follower.

“Hot hot hot hot,” raved an admirer.

Loading...

“Love you to the moon and back My beautiful queen,” gushed a fan.

“Hope those voices also tell you to release a second solo record!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user, referring to her captions.

Aubrey’s most recent album, Between Two Evils, was released in August 2013. As such, it has been a while since fans have been able to enjoy new tracks.

Similar to her new update, the singer shared a photo in mid-July that showed her spreading her legs. At that time, she straddled a crown-shaped floatie while laying on her back. Aubrey wore a yellow bikini, playing with the long straps with her hands and glancing up at the camera with a sultry look. She used a filter that made it appear as though she was wearing a crown on her head. The bombshell completed her look with a pair of boots.