Instagram Bombshell Anna Katharina Stuns In Black Lingerie For Sultry New Instagram Photo

Anna Katharina uploaded an eye-grabbing new photo to Instagram on Tuesday, and it’s causing a stir among her 1 million followers.

In the shared snapshot, the model is rocking what appears to be a black lacy bralette designed to accentuate her decolletage. Anna is wearing her golden tresses up but left her bangs out which partially covers her right eye. She accessorized her look with elegant gold hoop earrings and is wearing makeup that’s subtly glamorous.

“When I was younger I used to think that covering one eye like this would make people think I’m edgy and mysterious,” she wrote in the caption. “I still think it will.”

As of writing, the post has accumulated more than 18,000 likes and 380-plus comments since it was posted.

In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the model’s physical attractiveness.

Although Anna mentions her eye in the caption, one admirer said they were more interested in another part of her anatomy.

“Yes and it’s hard to look at your ‘eye’ when your ‘gurrls’ are stealing the show,” they wrote.

Another infatuated fan waxed poetic about the blonde bombshell’s beauty.

“I like your eyes. And there are no more beautiful hands in the world!” they wrote. “I’m afraid of your beauty. There is no danger in the world of beauty…And the beauty of your rays! Let them shine in different windows!”

Others were a lot more succinct with their praise.

“You are absolutely gorgeous!!!” one Instagram user simply commented.

“Stunning as always, goddess,” a fourth fan added.

This isn’t the first time that Anna has received this kind of feedback on her photos since she regularly posts tantalizing images of herself on Instagram. And they don’t act that way only when she’s wearing lingerie. As The Inquisitr noted, she got lots of infatuated comments when she posted a video of herself in a low cut striped one-piece swimsuit.

In the short clip, Anna strikes a number of playfully sexy poses, a fact that she hilariously references in her caption.

“I just did every IG model pose in under 10 seconds,” she wrote in the caption.

The video has been watched close to 140,000 times and there are more than 350 Instagram users have.

Fans seemed just as excited in the comments section when she posted a photo of herself rocking windswept hair in a yellow patterned bikini on the beach. The photo has been liked close to 30,000 thousand times and has racked up more than 450 comments since the day it was posted.