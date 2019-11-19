Tamra Judge Weighs In On Jim Edmonds Divorce Filing, Tells Meghan King Edmonds To ‘Run’

There have been rumors of a reconciliation between the exes.

There have been rumblings about a potential reconciliation between Jim Edmonds and his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, but according to Megan’s former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge, they should not get back together.

While appearing at BravoCon’s Real Housewives of Orange County panel on Sunday, November 17, Tamra confirmed she’s spoken to Meghan before offering an update on her ex-co-star and offering the mother-of-three some advice.

“She’s sad, she’s really sad. But she’s not really ready to talk about it,” Tamra explained, according to a November 18 report from Fox News. “I told her to run for the hills.”

Although Tamra would love to see Meghan return to Orange County and to the show, she told the sold-out crowd at Sunday’s event that she thinks Meghan needs to stay where she is because her mother and her support system are near her in St. Louis, Missouri. Tamra also noted that St. Louis is where Meghan and Jim have been raising their three kids, including 2-year-old Aspen and 17-month-old twins Hayes and Hart.

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans may have heard, Meghan insinuated that Jim had been carrying on with an inappropriate relationship with their nanny, Carly Wilson, before filing for divorce at the end of last month.

Following the shocking allegations, both Jim and Carly denied having an affair.

While Jim moved out of the home he and Meghan have been sharing for the past couple of years and into the dream home they’ve been building, he hinted that a reconciliation was possible on Instagram over the weekend when he told fans he was “trying to repair” his broken life.

“I have a wife, family and kids to worry about and that’s my only worry right now,” he wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim also hinted at a potential reunion with Meghan during an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the end of last month, just days after he filed for divorce. In his statement, Jim said he was sad about the way in which his marriage had been portrayed online and that he was said to see his wife hurt.

He then said that he would be stepping out of the spotlight to focus on his wife and kids before gushing over Meghan’s ability to parent their three children.

Meghan and Jim celebrated five years of marriage in October, just one day before he filed documents to end the relationship.